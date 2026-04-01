Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs this summer, including Liverpool, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that discussions are underway over a potential move away from the Italian giants.

The Netherlands international is currently available due to a release clause in his contract worth around £21million, a figure that has alerted clubs across Europe.

Inter are aware of the situation and are actively trying to negotiate new terms with Dumfries in a bid to remove that clause and secure his long-term future.

While the 29-year-old remains in talks with Inter, his representatives – along with intermediaries – have been busy exploring alternative options. TEAMtalk understands that several clubs in England have now been approached regarding a possible deal.

Liverpool are among those who have been contacted, with Dumfries long admired at Anfield. However, sources indicate that while the Reds have not completely ruled out the move, right-back is not currently a priority position.

There is a growing belief internally that Conor Bradley, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, provides sufficient depth and quality in that area.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been spoken to, as the race for the full-back heats up.

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Dumfries suitors face ‘stumbling block’

There is a level of interest in Dumfries given his experience and relatively modest release clause, but his wage demands are understood to be significant and could prove a stumbling block in negotiations.

Beyond the Premier League, interest is also emerging from the Saudi Pro League, where clubs are increasingly active in targeting established European talent.

Sources suggest that teams in Saudi Arabia are now showing strong intent and could present a serious alternative should a move to England fail to materialise.

For now, Dumfries’ future remains open. Inter are pushing to keep him, but with a release clause in play and multiple suitors alerted, the coming weeks are likely to prove decisive in determining whether he remains in Milan or makes the switch to a new league.

Latest Liverpool news: Bayern chief on Salah links / £69.8m star eyed

Meanwhile, with Mo Salah leaving Liverpool speculation is rife over where he will go next, and Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for the Reds’ icon.

However, Bayern’s director of sport, Max Eberl, has moved to quickly to shut down those rumours, with a telling 10-word response.

In other news, Liverpool hold interest in RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, and he is set to be available for less than his €80m (£69.8m) release clause this summer.

Liverpool and Real Madrid currently lead the way in the race for Lukeba’s signature, with the Reds hunting Ibrahima Konate’s potential successor.

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