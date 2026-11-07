Liverpool offered £84.5m double deal as Brighton star becomes No 1 target

Liverpool have been presented the opportunity to sign two Barcelona stars for a combined €100million (£84.5m), while the Reds are also showing strong interest in a top-quality Brighton defender.

Liverpool brought in Ronald Araujo on a season-long loan from Barca over the summer. Araujo had endured a difficult spell prior to his Anfield switch, but the transfer has completely reinvigorated his career.

The Uruguay international is currently shining at right-back, and Liverpool are tempted to activate their €55m (£47m) option to buy him next year. Araujo could soon be followed to Merseyside by one of his former Barca team-mates, too…

Liverpool contacted over second Barcelona deal

The ‘countdown’ is on for left-back Alejandro Balde to leave Barca in January, according to Sport newspaper.

Agent Jorge Mendes is working on a transfer for Balde as he has fallen out of favour under Barca boss Hansi Flick.

Liverpool have been approached over the 23-year-old, and they are weighing up a move after ‘listening to the terms of a potential deal’.

Manchester United, Aston Villa, Juventus and Roma are all keeping tabs on the situation, too.

It was claimed on November 2 that Liverpool are fighting Man Utd for Balde, who is expected to leave Barca on loan with an option to buy worth €45m (£37.5m).

Record-breaking deal?!

Liverpool could shatter the record for the world’s most expensive defender by swooping for Brighton’s Luka Vuskovic, as per the Daily Briefing.

Andoni Iraola’s side have made Vuskovic their ‘top target’ at centre-back to eventually replace Virgil van Dijk.

Brighton supposedly want £85-90m to sell the 19-year-old, yet that colossal price tag has not put Liverpool off, the report claims.

A transfer worth £85m or more would see Vuskovic overtake the likes of Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol and Van Dijk to become the most expensive defender in history.

The report explains how Liverpool previously approached Chelsea for Levi Colwill, only for that move to be quickly shut down. As such, they are now plotting a big swoop for Vuskovic instead.

Jeremie Frimpong exit decision

Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong is ‘open to leaving’ Anfield and securing a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, according to popular Arabic source Win Win.

Frimpong has failed to properly replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Araujo has now taken his place in the team.

The Dutchman has decided to consider a January transfer to Al-Hilal after they were ‘offered’ his services by intermediaries.

Although, it is important to note that no other sources have backed up this claim so far.

Liverpool are monitoring Feyenoord star Givairo Read as a possible replacement for Frimpong, should the latter go through with an Anfield departure.