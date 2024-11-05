AC Milan are reported to have made contact with Liverpool over a move to bring struggling attacker Federico Chiesa back to Serie A and in a move that would potentially gift the Reds a new midfielder – and what that would mean for long-term target Martin Zubimendi has also come to light.

The Reds swooped to bring in Italy winger Chiesa over the summer in what appeared a bargain £12.5m (€14.9m, $16.2m) deal from Juventus, with the 51-times capped star proving the only concrete addition to Arne Slot’s squad. However, it has not gone as planned for Chiesa so far in a Liverpool shirt with the winger limited to just 78 minutes of action so far across all competitions.

Indeed, amid claims the winger has struggled to build up his match fitness, the 27-year-old was not even included as part of the Reds squad that recorded a crucial 2-1 come-from-behind win over Brighton on Saturday that ensures Slot’s side has made the second-best start to a Premier League season in Liverpool history.

Now speculation is rising that Chiesa could be allowed to depart Anfield in the January window, amid reports he has failed to do enough to persuade Slot he is worthy of regular selection.

And while he has already been linked with a loan move to Serie A newcomers Como, fresh reports in Italy claim that AC Milan have now been in contact with the Reds to offer them a possible swap deal that could kill two birds in one stone.

Per MilanLive, the Rossoneri have already offered the Reds a straight exchange involving the winger and Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in their side this season, appearing 12 times this season and having also started against the Reds in their Champions League encounter at the San Siro back in September.

What has Slot said on Chiesa and would Liverpool be keen on Tijjani Reijnders?

The report notes that Slot remains keen to add a new midfielder to his ranks and claims that Reijnders, who joined AC Milan in a 2023 switch from AZ Alkmaar, had already been added to Liverpool’s wishlist before Milan getting in touch.

As a result, MilanLive claims the swap deal is something Slot and Co are given serious consideration to and with any move for the 19-times capped Netherlands star seen as a far more realistic target than Zubimendi, who Liverpool have now crossed off their wanted list.

A mobile central midfielder, Reijnders can operate in a variety of midfield roles, either on the left side or centrally in a 4-3-3 formation, or as one of two double pivots in a 4-2-3-1; the sort of versatility that makes him ideally suited for the Reds.

And while also linked with a move to Tottenham in recent days, it’s reported that Reijnders would be more attracted to a move to Anfield owing to the presence of his countryman Slot.

As far as Chiesa is concerned, TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti reported last month that Chiesa is not currently expected to leave Anfield in the January window, with Slot eager to take a longer look at him and allow the player a chance to build up his fitness before jumping to any conclusions.

Slot has already scotched speculation that Chiesa could leave in January, admitting at a press conference last week that he feels sympathy for the player after arriving at Anfield late in the summer window.

“[Parting ways with Chiesa] hasn’t gone through my mind at all,” Slot said. “First and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is. He missed pre-season [with Liverpool] and in pre-season [with Juventus] he was on low-intensity sessions as he had to train with three or four players separate from the group.

“Going from then to a high-intensity league, to a high-intensity playing style is difficult in general for every player, but especially if you had a pre-season like this.”

Refusing to set a date on when he might be considered a regular starter, Slot added: “That’s always difficult to say because he goes a bit up and down. “Sometimes he is there with us, train a few days and then he goes out for an injury again.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape, and I don’t put any pressure on him by coming out with dates.”

Whether the offer of a swap deal could yet change his mind or alter that stance, though, remains to be seen, but if MilanLive are proved right, it is a move the Reds are very much considering.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are understood to be one of two Premier League sides taking a strong interest in Red Star Belgrade attacking midfielder Andrija Maksimovic, who can operate in a variety of roles across the frontline.

The 17-year-old has impressed in the Champions League this season, and has 12 goal contributions in 16 appearances across all competitions so far.

We understand scouts from Liverpool have made frequent checks on his progress, with Premier League rivals Chelsea also taking a strong interest in the teenager’s services.

Elsewhere, the writing appears to be on the wall for Trent Alexander-Arnold after two former Liverpool defenders both expressed their belief that a move to Real Madrid has already been agreed for the Reds vice-captain and one of those branded his move to the Bernabeu as football’s “worst-kept secret”.

Another player soon to be out of contract – Virgil van Dijk – has been told why a move to a big Bundesliga side is not currently a possibility despite strong recent links.

