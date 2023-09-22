Official approach for most valuable Liverpool asset confirmed, but Reds fans need not worry

An official approach was recently made that would have cut Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool short, and while the story isn’t over, Reds fans need not worry, per a report.

When naming Liverpool’s most valuable asset the first name that would spring to mind is Mohamed Salah. Indeed, one former striker recently claimed Liverpool could net up to £250m – which would smash the transfer world record held by Neymar (£198m) – if selling Salah to Saudi Arabia in 2024.

However, Klopp is the club’s beating heart and without him, Liverpool’s long wait for their first Premier League title would likely have continued.

The 56-year-old is building what he calls ‘Liverpool reloaded’ after overseeing a complete overhaul of his midfield ranks over the summer.

Klopp is under contract at Anfield until 2026, though a vacancy regarding the German national team job had caused alarm on Merseyside.

Germany will host Euro 2024 and finding the right replacement for Hansi Flick ahead of a home tournament is of utmost importance.

Klopp was understandably linked and per the Telegraph, the DFB made an official approach to bring the German back home.

Thankfully for those of a Liverpool persuasion, Klopp rejected the proposal and reiterated his sole focus remains on Liverpool.

“We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on?” he said earlier this week in an interview with RTL.

“I have a loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the eight years.”

Nagelsmann appointed, but only for Euro 2024

With the Klopp route closed, the DFB quickly turned to former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old was officially appointed as the new German national team coach earlier on Friday.

The DFB’s statement somewhat curiously claimed Nagelsmann was their ‘unanimous choice’. However, per the Telegraph, that claim is a little misleading given Klopp was the manager they turned to first.

What’s more, the Telegraph add Klopp was also the people’s choice after topping a poll of who Germany fans wanted to lead them into Euro 2024.

Alas, it’s Nagelsmann who has taken the reigns until the conclusion of Euro 2024. At that point, the Telegraph suggest the German FA may yet make a renewed push to prise Klopp out of Liverpool.

But if the Reds legend’s comments are anything to go by, any future approach – at least while he’s under contract at Liverpool – will also fail.

