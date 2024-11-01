Liverpool have made contact with the agents of Omar Marmoush as a potential replacement for his countryman Mo Salah at Anfield – while the minimum price the Reds will need to pay for the Egyptian striker has also come to light.

Marmoush has made serious strides since a free-transfer switch to the Waldstadion in May 2023, racking up an impressive 12 goals and six assists in his debut campaign, though those efforts have only served as an hors d’oeuvre for what was to come in the 2024/25 campaign so far. Indeed, the 25-year-old has already scored 11 goals and added seven assists from just 13 appearances to put him well and truly on the radar of some of European football’s biggest clubs.

To that end, Liverpool have already been touted as suitors, having been made aware of his exploits last season and having seemingly identifying him as an ideal addition to boost their attack in 2025.

Now according to SportsBILD, Liverpool have ‘officially registered’ their interest with the Egyptian’s agent, as they prepare for life after their superstar forward Mo Salah.

The German publication believes the Reds will strongly consider a move for the 25-year-old Frankfurt frontman if they lose their talismanic goal machine at the season’s end and with the player’s contract at Anfield due to expire in June.

Finding a successor to Salah will be far from easy for the Reds, but SportsBILD believes Marmoush will be the chosen one were his countryman to leave Anfield as a free agent.

Having scored 219 goals in 363 appearances, Salah has shattered a whole manner of records since moving to Anfield in 2017. And while Marmoush has now seemingly been seen as the man best placed to step in, the report has warned Liverpool of the steep price they will need to pay, while also being warned that the player is attracting ‘more and more attention’ from several big-hitting sides.

How much will Marmoush cost and what has been said already?

The report is adamant that Liverpool will indeed move for Marmoush if Salah decides to move on next summer; TEAMtalk sources have also indicated this is a strong possibility and that officials at Anfield ‘now expect’ the player to depart following their opening round of contract talks with the player back in September.

However, any deal for Marmoush will not come cheap with Frankfurt reportedly valuing the player at a minimum of €50m (£42m, $54.2m) and potentially nearer the €60m (£50.5m, $65.2m) mark off the back of his exploits.

There is also a feeling that the asking price could continue to climb if the player continues hitting the net and assisting goals at his current rate, which currently ranks at a goal contribution every 0.72 outings so far this season.

Egyptian journalist Tarek Metwally also believes Marmoush has the potential to be “better than” Salah.

“Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age,” Metwally said.

“If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further.”

Discussing why Marmoush would be perfect for the Premier League, Metwally continued: “Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was similarly watched by Egyptian fans to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”

Those comments also follow claims made by Bild journalist Christian Falk, who has previously claimed Marmoush “dreams of a move to the Premier League” and would consider both the Reds and Arsenal were concrete offers to come in for his services.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Bournemouth ace eyed / battle on for Sevilla star

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk that the Reds have identified Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez as a key target for 2025 and that an offer for his services could come as soon as January.

The Hungarian has been identified as a primary target by Richard Hughes to come in as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, with the Scot’s form and influence starting to wane at Anfield.

And while any deal will not come cheap, we understand there is an acceptance on the south coast that this is likely to be the 20-year-old’s final season at the Vitality Stadium amid rising interest in the star.

Elsewhere, the Reds are set to face a battle from Newcastle to sign one of two centre-half targets in 2025, with both Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and now Sevilla’s Loic Bade on both sides’ radars.

The France star has a €50m clause in his Sevilla contract and it’s understood that the LaLiga side could well accept an offer some distance less than that if a firm bid was to come their way.

And with comparable assets to Guehi, both Premier League sides are spying a potential bargain if a move for England man Guehi fails to bear fruit.

Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen on Bade.

