Liverpool are on the cusp of offloading forgotten defender Calvin Ramsay once again this week, with a return to Scottish football now on the cards for a player who has failed to make the most of his early promise and with TEAMtalk revealing his chances of making the move permanent.

The Reds beat off interest from Leeds United to sign Ramsay in an initial £4.2m deal from Aberdeen back in summer 2022, with the then 18-year-old signing a five-year deal at Anfield and having netted the Dons a club-record fee in the process. Signing on the recommendation of former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and seen as cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside, it is fair to say the move to Liverpool has not quite worked out for the 21-year-old.

Indeed, to date, Ramsay has only made two appearances for Liverpool – both in his debut campaign – and his chances of adding to that tally look bleak to say the least.

And while injuries have played their part in curtailing Ramsay’s development, loan spells across Lancashire have since failed to rekindle the player’s career, with struggles at Preston, Bolton and more recently Wigan having failed to have the desired effect.

The most recent of those – at Wigan – saw Ramsay start just three times across 12 appearances for Latics. And with that move now cancelled, a move back to his native Scotland is already in the pipeline.

Writing for the Daily Record, journalist Scott Burns claims Kilmarnock are on the cusp of sealing Ramsay’s loan signing from Liverpool.

He writes that the move to bring once-capped Scotland international Ramsay back to the Scottish Premiership has been secured by Killie boss Derek McInnes, who played a big part in Ramsay’s development while at Pittodrie.

He will likely sign on the dotted line at Rugby Park this week on a short-term deal until the end of the current season.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arne Slot approves Liverpool star’s position change, with big minutes increase expected.

Does Calvin Ramsay have any chance of a future at Liverpool?

With just two Liverpool appearances under his belt, it really has not worked out for Ramsay at Anfield and it would take a remarkable turn of events for the player to convince the current management that he is worthy of doing so.

Despite that, the player will hope the return to his Scottish roots will allow him to get his career back on track after several false dawns over the last two seasons. Indeed, the fact he struggled to make any sort of meaningful impact at a side in the bottom half of League One tells a pretty damning situation.

As it stands, he is behind Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley in the pecking order, while Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are also options to Arne Slot as stand-in right-backs.

And even if Alexander-Arnold were to leave, the prospects of Ramsay making an impact at Anfield appear remote.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are yet to officially put Ramsay up for sale, though that’s not to say they would not be open to offers for his services either.

How much they could command for a player who has managed just 20 appearances over the last two and a half seasons remains to be seen.

However, a permanent move to Kilmarnock does appear completely out of the question. Ramsay will arrive at Rugby Park as far and away the best-paid player on their books – his current deal at Anfield, which runs to summer 2027 nets the player an estimated £15,000 a week.

By contrast, their best-paid player is currently winger Daniel Armstrong on an estimated £3,400 a week.

Latest Liverpool news: Mo Salah exit talk intensifies; Kyle Walker claims

Meanwhile, the potential exit of Alexander-Arnold at Anfield would leave the Reds with a considerable hole to fill and FSG have already been linked with several potential options to come in on the right side of their defence.

However, according to former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders, the Reds could do far worse than target a shock raid on Man City for Kyle Walker after Pep Guardiola’s admission that the star now wants out.

On the subject of Alexander-Arnold, the Liverpool captain-for-the-day on Saturday was back on the scoresheet with a thunderbolt against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Now Slot has explained how the 26-year-old’s contract saga has ensured criticism of Alexander-Arnold has multiplied.

Elsewhere, more speculation has emerged over the future of Mo Salah with reports on Monday morning revealing how a surprise move for the Egyptian now looks set to be agreed upon, with two outlets making strong claims over the 32-year-old.

Calvin Ramsay’s career appearances since joining Liverpool