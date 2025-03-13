Liverpool target defensively reliable, ‘fantastic’ right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing Ola Aina, with a report revealing that the Reds are targeting the Nottingham Forest right-back as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there are two potential problems.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. There is no new deal in place, and TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid are determined to secure the services of the England international right-back on a free transfer this summer.

While Liverpool would love to keep Alexander-Arnold, there is an acceptance at the Merseyside club that the right-back could leave for good.

The Premier League leaders are looking for a potential replacement, and it has now been reported that they believe that Forest right-back Aina would be a good signing.

According to TBR, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on former Chelsea prospect Aina.

The Reds have been impressed with how the 28-year-old full-back has done for Forest and believe that the Nigeria international would be a good replacement for Alexander-Arnold should he leave this summer.

While Alexander-Arnold is noted for his attacking prowess, Aina’s ability to defend has been impressive, with Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba noting on RG: “Ola Aina’s biggest trait is his versatility.

“He’s solid on both the left and right sides of the defense and brings a lot of athleticism to his game.

“He’s reliable defensively and contributes to the attack, whilst he has the strength and technical ability to handle different roles and stay calm under pressure.”

Former Chelsea and Nigeria international midfielder John Mikel Obi has also been blown away by Aina this season and said on his postcast: “He has had a good season so far.

“One thing he has added to his game this season is that he’s defending well. He is putting in a lot of crosses now and, of course, chipping in a couple of goals as well, which is absolutely fantastic to see.

“Listen, we all knew he was a fantastic player at the club. He has gone to Forest and has been playing well since returning to the Premier League from Italy.”

Liverpool face two hurdles in Ola Aina pursuit

While Liverpool’s interest in Aina is understandable, the Premier League giants are facing two problems in getting a deal done.

First of all, Manchester City are also showing interest in the Forest star, according to TBR.

The defending Premier League champions are looking for a replacement for Kyle Walker.

Walker joined AC Milan on loan from Man City in the January transfer window.

Although the 34-year-old right-back is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2026, he does not appear to have a long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

Secondly, Forest are working hard on a new deal for Aina and want to keep him at the City Ground beyond the end of the season.

The right-back’s current contract at Forest runs out this summer, but the Premier League club do hold an option to extend it by 12 months.

Forest are confident about keeping the right-back in the long run despite interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well.

Latest Liverpool news: Liam Delap interest, Virgil van Dijk confidence

Not only are Liverpool and Man City competing for top Premier League stars such as Ola Aina, but TEAMtalk understands that they are also scouring the South American market for young talents.

Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool and Man City have been impressed with Johan Martinez.

The 15-year-old winger is playinbg in the youth system of Independiente del Valle and has been compared to Paris Saint-Germain and France international winger Ousmane Dembele.

Liverpool are also on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

With Darwin Nunez open to leaving Anfield at the end of the season, Liverpool have identified Liam Delap as a potential replacement.

Delap has scored 10 goals and given two assists in 26 Premier League starts for Ipswich Town this season.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool are confident that they will be able to convince Virgil van Dijk to sign a new contract.

Romano said: “Liverpool internally insist on their plan to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club. They really want to keep Virgil.

“They insist on their confidence to make it happen, so Liverpool remain confident – relaxed is a big word; it’s still too early to say relaxed.

“You are relaxed when you sign a contract, but Liverpool remain in conversations with Van Dijk and are convinced that they can make it happen with the player.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing agreed, but Virgil van Dijk is speaking to the club. In this case, Liverpool maintain their position.”

