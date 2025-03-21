‘Incredible’ Alexander-Arnold replacement will snub Liverpool as Slot faces double blow

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a huge blow in their quest to sign a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who himself has already told Arne Slot his final decision on his future.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world and has been hugely successful during his time at Liverpool so far. The England international came through the Merseyside club’s youth system and established himself in the first team. Alexander-Arnold has gone on to make 349 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals and giving 87 assists in the process.

Widely hailed for his incredible passing ability and attacking prowess, the 26-year-old has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League with Liverpool.

However, Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid are determined to secure his services on a free transfer this summer.

A report this week revealed that Liverpool have taken a shine to Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

The Premier League leaders reportedly believe that the Nigeria international right-back would be a good signing and would fit the profile that manager Slots wants.

The report noted that defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also interested in Aina as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who is on loan at AC Milan at the moment.

However, it has now emerged that Aina – described as “an incredible player” by Southampton manager Ivan Juric, who worked with him at Torino – is not looking to move and could sign a new long-term contract with Forest, meaning that Slot would lose his right-back this summer and not be able to sign a replacement that the Reds really want.

GiveMeSport has revealed that the 28-year-old is “willing to stay at the City Ground instead of agitating for a move” away despite being aware that the likes of Man City and Chelsea are after him.

“Aina is open-minded about staying at Nottingham Forest beyond the remainder of the campaign, according to GMS sources, and he has refused to rule out the possibility of penning a new long-term deal despite having the likes of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea circling,” the report states.

“Nottingham Forest want to reward Aina with a pay rise and a contract which would see him stay longer than just one more year due to being impressed with his consistency, GMS sources have learned, while there is confidence that he will be satisfied with the project on offer due to plans to make eye-catching signings in the summer,” it continued.

Trent Alexander-Arnold blow for Liverpool

Not only are Liverpool facing an uphill challenge to convince Aina to move to Anfield, but they are now said to be certain to lose Alexander-Arnold to Madrid.

According to CaughtOffSide, Alexander-Arnold has rejected a new contract from Liverpool.

Despite Slot trying his best to change the right-back’s mind, he has decided that he is ready for a new challenge.

The report has revealed that the Englishman is now set to join Madrid on a free transfer this summer, “with negotiations 99% done at this stage”.

Latest Liverpool news: Rodrygo bid, De Vrij interest

Just like Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah is also out of contract at Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are said to be looking for a replacement, with a report in Spain claiming that Liverpool are ready to bid £100million for Real Madrid and Brazil international Rodrygo.

Virgil van Dijk could also leave as a free agent this summer, and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool are reportedly looking for a new centre-back and have targeted Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij.

Meanwhile, Giorgi Mamardashvili has made it clear that he is joining Liverpool from Valencia in the summer transfer window to become the number one goalkeeper for Slot.

The goalkeeper said: “I am going to Liverpool to fight for the number one spot.

“I will go there to train at my best and I don’t know what they will decide afterward. I don’t decide who plays and who doesn’t.”

