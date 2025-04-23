Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ to sign one of the Premier League’s best young left-backs in Milos Kerkez this summer as Arne Slot eyes a long-term successor to Andy Robertson, per reports.

The Reds are just one win away from lifting the league title and are gearing up for a big summer window that will see them strengthen in multiple areas.

Robertson, 32, has played a vital role in Liverpool’s success in recent years but has struggled for consistent form this season. Back-up option Kostas Tsimikas has started only seven league games this term.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, reporting for GiveMeSport, Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ for Bournemouth left-back Kerkez, who is ‘likely’ to be on the move this summer.

The report states that the Cherries will not stand in Kerkez’s way if a club submits a bid of £40m for him and he wants to leave, even though his contract doesn’t include a release clause.

“Kerkez will decide on his future at the end of the season and is well known to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who signed him for Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023 for a fee in the region of £15.5m,” the report states.

“Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have all looked at Kerkez in the past, as did Manchester United before adding both Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon, with the latter joining this summer. As it stands, none of those four clubs have entered into fresh Kerkez talks, and it remains to be seen whether that will change closer to the summer.”

Kerkez open to Bournemouth exit – sources

Kerkez, 21, has started all of Bournemouth’s 33 league games this term – notching two goals and five assists. The full-back is a key reason why Bournemouth stand a good chance of qualifying for Europe next season.

Liverpool have been tracking Kerkez for some time. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported back in September 2024 that Liverpool are keen on signing the youngster and are now set to push ahead with his signing.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Kerkez feels he is ready to join a club fighting for titles and a move to Liverpool would be hard for him to turn down.

As per our previous reports, we understand that Bournemouth will consider bids in the region of £45m, but £40m could be enough as stated by Jacobs.

Bournemouth, for their part, could lose several key players this summer as interest ramps up in Kerkez, Antoine Semenyo and Dean Huijsen.

Cherries manager Andoni Iraola is also in-demand and has been looked at by Tottenham as they consider parting ways with Ange Postecoglou in the coming months.

