Liverpool are closing in on an agreement with Mo Salah

Liverpool have made ‘concrete steps’ in contract negotiations with Mo Salah in recent days and confidence is growing that an agreement will be reached soon, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 32-year-old has played a major role in making the early stages of Arne Slot’s tenure at Anfield a success, with the Reds nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Salah’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season and that has led to speculation that he could leave on a free transfer, with Saudi Pro League clubs very interested in acquiring his services.

Liverpool want to get everything finalised before the start of January, as after then foreign clubs will be able to open pre-contract talks with Salah.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Salah has clearly signalled his desire to negotiate with Liverpool, both directly and indirectly – through interviews.

We understand that Salah’s preference would be to sign a two-year extension, contrary to reports claiming that he only wants to commit to one more season on Merseyside.

A two-year deal would keep Salah at Liverpool until he’s 34. Sources say that he is happy playing under new manager Slot and is fully focused on winning trophies this season.

Mo Salah’s Balon d’Or dream – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that one of the reasons why Salah is keen to stay at Liverpool, for now, is the fact that his ‘great dream’ is to win the Balon d’Or.

Salah feels he’d be less likely to lift the esteemed individual award if he left European football for Saudi. Sources say he is ‘positively stimulated’ by Slot’s impact at Liverpool and feels his form will only improve under the Dutch manager.

Contract negotiations are expected to intensify over the next few weeks, with Liverpool determined to reach an agreement by the end of the month.

A recent report from The Athletic revealed Salah’s ‘increasing exasperation’ towards the Liverpool hierarchy, as he has been frustrated by how long it’s taken them to make progress in talks.

Liverpool, for their part, have made it clear to Salah that they want him to stay and accommodate him for what could be his last big contract in European football.

Nothing is decided yet, but Liverpool’s recent concrete steps are a clear indication to the Egyptian international that they will do everything possible to find a win-win solution for the medium-term future.

Liverpool round-up: Alexander-Arnold uncertainty / Quenda battle

Meanwhile, there is still uncertainty surrounding the future of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract also expires at the end of this season.

It’s recently been claimed that Liverpool were close to agreeing an extension with the England star, as they’re willing to make him one of the club’s highest-paid players.

However, reliable journalist David Ornstein reported on Tuesday that the picture surrounding Alexander-Arnold is still unclear.

‘The England international has shown firm loyalty to Liverpool and they are working hard to keep him, but so far there has been no breakthrough in talks,’ Ornstein wrote. ‘That has fuelled interest from elsewhere and Real Madrid’s admiration is well documented. Big decisions need to be made by all sides and the clock is ticking.”

In other news, Liverpool are poised to compete with rivals Manchester United for the signing of Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda.

The Red Devils have set £50m aside to sign the talented 17-year-old next year, who has been described as ‘Bukayo Saka-like’ and ‘magic.’

Liverpool are big admirers too though, so we could potentially see both Premier League giants bid for Quenda in the coming months.

IN FOCUS: Salah’s first 20 games in 23/24 and 24/25

Salah's stats over his first 20 appearances this season compared to last season