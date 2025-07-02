Why Liverpool have rejected a second approach for a player they don’t intend to hand a new contract to has been revealed, though one reporter claims a ‘crazy offer’ could force a re-think and there is a club willing to go above and beyond.

Liverpool have been among the busiest clubs in the summer window so far. In a welcome change for Reds fans, the reigning Premier League champions have splashed the cash, with Florian Wirtz and his record-breaking £116m arrival the headline-grabbing addition.

Exits are also plentiful, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips and now Jarell Quansah all sold.

Liverpool have no intention of stopping there and the likes of Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez can all depart. Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez, one of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas will make way.

However, one in-demand star Liverpool do NOT wish to sell is Colombian winger, Luis Diaz.

That’s despite The Times’ Paul Joyce previously revealing Liverpool have no plans to offer the 28-year-old a new contract. Diaz’s current deal has two years remaining.

Liverpool rejected an approach from Barcelona in early-June and numerous sources have confirmed the Reds sent Bayern Munich packing over the last 24 hours.

The Reds have made it crystal clear to both sides Diaz is going nowhere and reporter Ben Jacobs has provided insight into Liverpool’s thinking.

Taking to X, Jacobs revealed Liverpool executives are prioritising ‘team performance’ with regards to Diaz.

In other words, they believe Diaz can be instrumental in helping Liverpool lift multiple more major honours over the next two years. If big trophies are banked, allowing Diaz to leave for nothing in 2027 will be an acceptable trade-off.

That is a similar stance to the one Liverpool adopted with Trent Alexander-Arnold during the last campaign.

Real Madrid were prepared to pay around €20m for the right-back in January. However, Liverpool favoured sporting achievements over the chance to recoup more money and with Alexander-Arnold’s help, went on to win the Premier League.

However, Jacobs did state a “crazy offer” could yet force a re-think on Diaz within Anfield. Al Nassr continue to be linked with launching a €100m / £85m bid for Diaz and Jacobs stressed he is the Saudi side’s No 1 transfer target.

“Liverpool have formally rejected an attempt by Bayern Munich to engage over Luis Díaz,” wrote Jacobs.

“Bayern chief Max Eberl has been informed Liverpool have no intention or desire to enter discussions, with communication ended immediately, following an approach last night.

“It is the second time this summer that Liverpool have taken this stance, having issued the same message to Barcelona earlier in the window.

“Liverpool don’t plan to entertain any bids for Diaz. They have sent a clear message the Colombian is not for sale.

“Al-Nassr yet to make an approach to Liverpool despite viewing Diaz as their top winger target.

“It would take a crazy offer now for Liverpool to reconsider what is a firm and consistent not-for-sale position.

“Liverpool’s executives are prioritising ‘team performance’ within in their stance on Díaz, viewing him and his contribution as important in the coming seasons.”

