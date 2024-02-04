Liverpool to ‘open talks’ with Premier League stat-leader as Reds scramble to avoid post-Klopp exodus

Liverpool are reportedly planning to open contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and others as they look to avoid a post-Jurgen Klopp exodus.

Klopp announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season last month and many supporters are still getting to grips with it.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the Reds have identified Xabi Alonso and Roberto de Zerbi as their two top candidates to replace the manager.

Liverpool chiefs are fearful, however, that some players could follow Klopp out of the club at the end of the campaign.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, for example, said in a recent interview that he ‘doesn’t know’ where he’ll end up next term.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Adrian are all out of contract in the summer and seem likely to leave Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is a player the Merseyside giants are particularly desperate to keep hold of for the long term due to his importance to the team.

Liverpool to restart talks with Alexander-Arnold imminently

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will ‘soon restart contract talks with Alexander-Arnold’ in a bid to prevent his departure.

Discussions were held with the 25-year-old at the end of last season but an agreement was never reached, leading to speculation about his future.

The two parties were reportedly close to agreeing a deal worth over £55m, that would see the full-back earn over£200,000-per-week at Anfield.

If an agreement is reached in the coming weeks, he will become one of Liverpool’s highest earners.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the Red’s most important players. He has made 19 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and making three assists in the process.

While he generally plays as a right-back, the England international has also featured in midfield this term, where he has impressed thanks to his technical ability.

Alexander-Arnold has the vision to play dangerous through balls, averaging an impressive 2.6 key passes per game – the seventh-most in the Premier League.

Liverpool will hope that he pens a new deal in the near future and continues to perform well as they aim to lift the title this season.

