Liverpool are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer amid reports that they hold three significant advantages over fellow suitors Manchester United in the transfer race.

Both the north-west rivals are gearing up for what is likely to be hugely-important summers as the pair enter into transformative new eras. For Manchester United, it is the first summer at the helm for minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has made clear his ambitions to revitalise the club and re-establish them back among the English and European elite.

For Liverpool, it is the first time since summer 2012 – when Brendan Rodgers succeeded Kenny Dalglish – they will enter the off season with a new manager at the helm, with Arne Slot chosen as the man to step into the sizeable shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp.

And with both sides having money to spend, it would not come as a surprise were they both to cross swords over the same targets every now and again.

To that end, both United and Liverpool have identified their central midfield as areas to address this summer.

TEAMtalk understands Ratcliffe is very much open to the sales of both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, while a decision is yet to be taken over whether to take up the option to turn Sofyan Amrabat’s loan into a permanent deal.

As a result, the club are likely to target at least one central midfield signing over the course of the summer window.

Liverpool transfers: Slot eyes Joao Neves as Fabrizio Romano fires warning

Liverpool, though, have also identified the base of their midfield as an area of weakness, though too, with Slot feeling their failure to properly replace Fabinho in summer 2023 was a factor behind their failure to keep pace with Manchester City and Arsenal in the title race last season.

As a result, both sides have found themselves locking horns over a prospective move for Benfica star Neves.

The teenager has emerged as one of European football’s hottest prospects after a brilliant season in the Primeira Liga.

A regular in his country’s national squads, Neves appeared twice for Portugal at Euro 2024 before their campaign came to an end in the quarter-final stages against France.

Prising him away from Benfica will not be easy though and the Portuguese giants are protected by a hefty €120m (£101.1m) clause in his deal.

United, for their part, have already seen an opening offer of €60m (£50.6m) waved away by Benfica, and amid talk a second bid could be forthcoming, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued a warning on the subject a few weeks ago.

“Benfica want the release clause for Joao Neves,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “The release clause is €120m. So, to start the discussion they want something around the release clause. They will not accept something like €60 or €70m, this is the message from Benfica.

“It has to be big money for Joao Neves or absolutely no chance to sign him this summer. The clause is the reference for the club.”

Slot given three reasons to believe he can beat Man Utd to signing

Nonetheless, Liverpool boss Slot has been given three reasons why the Merseysiders can win the race for the player.

And while it is they have seen Manchester United‘s opening gambit waved off, an improved offer from Liverpool could yet do the trick.

Benfica have made it known they will likely need to cash in on a big-name star this summer so are open to negotiations over the player if a sizeable offer were to come their way.

And while Liverpool will not pay the full asking price on the 19-year-old’s head, they are in a position to gazump anything United offer by way of the fact that their rivals simply have more positions to strengthen this summer, meaning it would be unlikely they would overspend on one player.

To that end, the Reds have much more wriggle room given they only have two positions of priority – a new left-sided centre-half being their other aim – this summer.

Liverpool and Benfica also have excellent relations following the summer 2022 transfer of Darwin Nunez – and the Reds would hope the smoothness of those negotiations will stand them in good stead were they to make a concrete push to sign Neves.

Finally, Liverpool can also offer the one thing United cannot right now: Champions League football.

And while Old Trafford will host Europa League football in 2024/25, it is UEFA’s top competition where any player would like to play. After finishing second, Benfica will enter this season’s UCL in the third qualifying round, and with a solid chance at playing in the competition once again, Neves will not want to drop back into the Europa League, which is what a move to Old Trafford would mean.