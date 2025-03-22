Liverpool have renewed belief they will tie star man Mo Salah down to a new contract after David Ornstein revealed the deal the Egyptian is now likely to sign – while the journalist has also provided a big update on the prospects of the Reds signing a new right-back this summer.

Salah has proved one of the most important signings in Liverpool’s modern history, playing a significant role in the seven trophies Liverpool won in the Jurgen Klopp era. Costing a bargain £36.9m from Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has scored an incredible 243 goals in 392 appearances for the club to thrust himself up to third on their all-time top goalscoring charts.

Now with the club on the cusp of winning a second Premier League league title in five seasons – and a first under the management of Arne Slot – thoughts are turning towards nailing down Salah to a new deal.

As widely documented, both he, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all fall out of contract at the season’s end – meaning the trio can all depart Liverpool as free agents just 101 days from now.

While much has been written in the last few days about possible exits for both Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have always remained hopeful that Salah will stick around.

While Gary Neville has previously claimed Salah wants a new three-year deal at Anfield, an update from Ornstein, writing in a Q&A for The Athletic, suggests an agreement could be close, and with a compromise two-year arrangement now under discussion.

“Not that I’m personally aware of,” Ornstein replied when asked if there was any update on Salah’s contract. “Which doesn’t mean there aren’t any, it may just be that it hasn’t come to the media/public attention yet.

“I just know Liverpool have been optimistic for some time that they will reach an agreement because, ultimately, they want Salah to stay and there is a belief that he is happy and would like the same.

“Now, of course, the numbers will need to be right (on what we think is a proposed two-year extension) and clearly that has not been easy… but there has so far been nothing to indicate talks have stopped or are not moving in a positive direction.

“Furthermore, when you make checks on rumours/reports/suggestions that Salah might be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League or PSG, for example, you tend to receive pretty immediate and firm denials.

“I also don’t sense the Champions League and EFL Cup final defeats will have any bearing on the outcome or timings.”

Ornstein reveals latest on Van Dijk and plans to sign new right-back

Sources have long stressed to us that Salah and his wife and two young daughters are settled in the area and the player’s priority has always been on signing a new deal, despite the constant noises he has made in the media about this being his ‘final year’ at Liverpool.

Tying Salah down to a new two-year deal makes perfect sense. Not only do the Reds get to enjoy a player operating at the peak of his powers for another couple of seasons, it also means they can use the time to identify and hopefully sign his long-term heir at Anfield.

And while any new deal will likely earn him an increase on his current £350,000 a week arrangement, it means Liverpool will not be tied down for too long over a player who, at 33 this summer, may yet fade as Old Father Time catches up on him.

It was also allow the player to nudge closer to that record-breaking tally of 346 goals Ian Rush scored for the Reds. Given Salah has 32 in 42 appearances for Liverpool so far this season, he could pull within touching distance of that if he continues performing as he has this season over the length of any new contract.

While discussing Salah, Ornstein also provided an update on Van Dijk’s future and also discussed the prospect of the Reds buying a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, who has now reached a final decision over his future.

Asked about Van Dijk’s recent links to PSG, Ornstein added: “All parties playing down Van Dijk to PSG… Liverpool remain confident that he will extend at Anfield.”

And while all the signs point towards the exit door for Alexander-Arnold, Ornstein claims the Reds are unlikely to sign a replacement and feel well-covered in the position.

“Is [Conor] Bradley not the heir apparent if Alexander-Arnold leaves? [Jarell] Quansah and [Joe] Gomez can play there too.

“That doesn’t rule out recruitment but I don’t think it would be at the top of the priority list,” he added.

Liverpool transfer latest: PSG winger linked; Slot in ‘phone call’ with target

Despite Ornstein’s suggestion a right-back is unlikely to be a top priority, another journalist in Christian Falk has claimed the Reds are in regular contact over a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, with the player a “number three on the to-do list” for Arne Slot this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher reported earlier this week that Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in Frimpong.

News of the renewed interest in Frimpong comes after a Nottingham Forest star would reject an approach from the Reds were it to arrive this summer and following recent links.

Meanwhile, Slot has also been encouraged to make a bid for Igor Paixao and replace Cody Gakpo in the starting line-up. The Feyenoord winger recently tormented AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker in the Champions League.

