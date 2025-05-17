Jeremie Frimpong is closing on a move to Liverpool - and he could be the first of many

Liverpool are gearing up for what could prove the biggest summer of spending in their history and while they are expected to announce the signing of Jeremie Frimpong early next week, David Ornstein has dropped a tease of more major signings due to arrive at Anfield this summer.

The Merseysiders have stormed their way to the Premier League title this season and have done so at a canter. So good Liverpool have been this season that manager Arne Slot could even afford himself the luxury of a mini-break to Ibiza to celebrate their success, while the Reds squad have been away in Dubai holding a farewell party for Trent Alexander-Arnold. With a match away to Brighton on Monday night, it will be interesting to see how the champions perform in their penultimate match of the season!

Behind the scenes, Liverpool are not resting on their laurels. And with Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes keen to make several quality squad adjustments to help the Merseysiders enjoy a new trophy dynasty, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first broke the news back in February that Liverpool are gearing up for a huge summer of spending ahead of what sources described as a ‘historic summer’.

The first signing is expected to be Bayer Leverkusen star Frimpong, with the right-back on the cusp of signing as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

However, the Reds also want a new left-back, while a new big-name striker is also high on the wanted list. There are also growing claims that a new playmaker could also be recruited, with links to both Christopher Nkunku and Florian Wirtz gathering pace.

Discussing what appears to be a major summer, journalist Ornstein had this to say on The Athletic Insiders WhatsApp channel:

“It’s a busy one for Liverpool,” Ornstein began. “They’re involved in multiple conversations about potential acquisitions in the summer transfer window.

“One that we’re reporting on The Athletic involves Jeremie Frimpong, the Bayer Leverkusen, right-back, Netherlands international, somebody Liverpool have been heavily linked with for some days now.

“And we can confirm that talks are advancing, and there is growing optimism in the player’s camp that a deal will be struck to take him to Anfield.”

Liverpool soon hope to secure summer signing number two

Analysing why a move to bring Frimpong to Anfield ticks all the boxes, Ornstein continued: “We know that the player is keen on the potential move, and therefore personal terms will not be a problem.

“And Liverpool are attracted by his release clause, which is in the region of €35m, pretty low for such a good player at such a good age, 24, and it’s a clean method of doing things which always appeals to Liverpool.

“Now it’s not done, but I think Bayer Leverkusen and the player himself would want this to be resolved once the Bundesliga season finishes, and that’s this coming Saturday. So it’s a case of watch this space…”

Liverpool’s next signing this summer is widely expected to be another full-back in Milos Kerkez.

The Reds had made it a big summer priority signing a long-term heir to Andy Robertson, with the Scot nowhere near as effective this season. And with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first breaking the news that Liverpool were chasing the Bournemouth star way back in September, a £45m raid on Bournemouth now appears to be gathering pace.

A move for the Hungarian will likely go through on June 1 when the summer transfer window opens and once the current Premier League campaign is over.

Liverpool transfer latest: Top Brazil striker wanted; bid coming for £60m Palace star

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are seriously considering making a bid for a Brazil international striker.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of Ligue 1’s best players, according to a report.

And finally, the Reds are also understood to be prepping a move to sign a top Crystal Palace star in a possible £60m deal. The Reds are also expected to have scouts in attendance in Saturday’s FA Cup final as the Eagles take on Manchester City at Wembley.

