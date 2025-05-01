David Ornstein has suggested Liverpool could dominate the Premier League for a number of years if Arne Slot manages to land his undoubted number one transfer target this summer, though fading hopes of a deal means the Reds boss may need to settle for a ‘high risk’ Plan B.

The Merseysiders are basking in the glory of winning only the second Premier League title in their history – the first time in front of their own supporters – after a simply outstanding first season under Slot’s management. Liverpool‘s achievement is all the more remarkable given it was done with largely the same squad the Dutchman inherited from Jurgen Klopp, with only the £12.5m Federico Chiesa added to the mix from the previous year.

However, all that will change this summer with Slot armed with a truckload of cash and with a blueprint aimed at stamping his authority on Liverpool.

And with two new defenders – a left-back and a centre-half are the priority despite Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expected departure at right-back – as well as a striker, the main targets this summer, Liverpool are already being linked with some high-profile additions.

To that end, Liverpool are understood to be huge admirers of Newcastle star Alexander Isak – a player branded a dream signing for Slot this summer by numerous sources.

And while a potential deal looks extremely difficult to pull off – not least owing to the Magpies’ minimum £130m valuation – Ornstein thinks his signing would transform Liverpool into a scary prospect.

“There is an expectation that Darwin Nunez will leave and so Liverpool will need to bring in somebody in that position, you assume,” Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast. “It’s scary to think if Liverpool manage to get a goalscorer, what on earth they could do in domestic and European competition.

“I do think Isak would be the one that Liverpool would look to, as would Arsenal and many other clubs. It’s less realistic to think it’s going to happen, though, because if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, I think it’s not even a conversation…”

Ornstein offers small Isak hope as ‘high risk’ Plan B is targeted

Despite the difficulties in pulling off his signing, Ornstein claims there may be a grain of hope if Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League.

However, as he goes on to explain, even then it would be an extremely tall order.

“If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, maybe there is a window of opportunity, but I don’t think it really changes the price much of the transfer fee, let alone the salary request and agents’ commissions; and any club that’s going to commit to that level of resource, if indeed there’s any opportunity, is basically going to use all of their budget on that player,” he said.

As an alternative, Liverpool are reported to be weighing up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike – with Jamie Carragher among those advocating a move for the France Under-21 striker.

TEAMtalk writer Ben Jacobs has confirmed the Frankfurt man has been deeply discussed behind the scenes at Anfield as one of five confirmed targets this summer.

Ekitike has enjoyed an excellent season on a personal level, scoring 22 goals and adding 10 assists from 45 appearances, though his expected fee of £80m would represent, in the Daily Telegraph journalist Chris Bascombe’s words, a ‘high risk for an emerging talent’.

The Reds have also been linked with a move for Brighton’s Joao Pedro this summer.

Liverpool latest: Alexander-Arnold U-turn? Alisson future decision

Meanwhile, Ornstein has explained why Liverpool still have a ray of hope that Trent Alexander-Arnold could yet sign a new deal and spurn a glamour move to Real Madrid – while a lip-reading expert has revealed exactly what has said in that on-field chat between the right-back and owner John W Henry.

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker is understood to be ready to commit his future to Anfield and sign a new deal in a surprise development – but the news will not be greeted by everyone at the club, with new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili now left at a crossroads and with his likely next loan deal coming to light.

And finally, another man also desperate to remain part of Liverpool’s future is Harvey Elliott, who has made clear his desire to fight his way into Slot’s plans, despite five sides all expressing strong interest in his signature.