Trusted reporter David Ornstein has provided the latest on whether or not Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will sign new contracts with Liverpool.

Three of Liverpool’s brightest stars – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah – are out of contract at season’s end.

Liverpool have held talks with each of the trio in the hopes of forging new deals. However, the superstars have all been free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas sides since January 1.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t spoken publicly about his intentions, though the strong expectation is the right-back will join Real Madrid as a free agent.

When providing an update on the Reds threesome, reliable reporter, David Ornstein, confirmed Alexander-Arnold is in the latter stages of finalising an agreement with the Spanish giants.

Losing one never mind multiple of the trio would be a bitter pill to swallow for Arne Slot and Co. However, captain Van Dijk recently admitted progress has been made in determining his future.

Speaking after Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham, the centre-back said: “There is progress, yeah, I don’t know [if I’ll stay], we’ll see. Listen, these are internal discussions and we’ll see.

“I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again and we wanted to reward them.

“But I want them to be there on Sunday again [at home to West Ham United] and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us.”

Van Dijk didn’t specify whether the progress relates to an extension or exit, though thankfully for Reds fans, Ornstein has and the Dutchman is primed to stay.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein stated: “Virgil van Dijk has spoken in the last 24 hours and said there has been progress in talks over a new contract for him.

“It’s been my understanding throughout that Liverpool are confident, optimistic of renewing Van Dijk.

“And now it’s a case of when rather than if he will put pen to paper barring any last minute hitches.

“The talks and negotiations have been positive and cordial.”

What about Mohamed Salah?

Salah, meanwhile, remains by far Liverpool’s most potent attacker despite his advancing age.

The 32-year-old has returned sensational figures of 54 goal contributions in just 45 appearances this term and is a contender to win the Ballon d’Or.

Ornstein insisted that like Van Dijk, it’s now a case of “when” and not “if” the Egyptian puts pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield.

“It’s the same situation with Mohamed Salah,” continued Ornstein.

“Liverpool have been confident throughout that they will retain his services and as I said with Van Dijk, it’s more a case of when rather than if that is going to happen now. That will be really good news for them.”

