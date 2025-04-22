Liverpool can expect one of the most active transfer windows in memory, with David Ornstein teasing what he expects to be a “busy summer” at Anfield and having named Arne Slot’s three priority signings.

The Reds need just one more win from their remaining five matches to wrap up the Premier League title in what will be the crowning glory of a brilliant first season at the Liverpool helm for Slot. Having taken over last summer from Jurgen Klopp, very few expected the Dutchman to have the instant impact he would have – and the club’s second league title in the previous 35 years will be celebrated long and loud in the red half of Merseyside.

However, having timidly crashed out of the FA Cup at Plymouth and also coming up short in the Carabao Cup final and the Champions League, Slot is putting serious plans in place to revolutionise his squad – and with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, having already revealed back in February that the club were ready to back their manager with a significant warchest ahead of what has been described by sources as a ‘historic window’.

Now Ornstein has spoken in more depth about what we can expect at Anfield, having named a new striker to replace Darwin Nunez, as well as two additions from Bournemouth as their immediate priorities.

“Liverpool’s ambition is expected to be underlined by their summer transfer plans,” Ornstein told NBC Sports in the United States.

“They’ve saved money in the last couple of windows, so their finances are in good shape to add a striker, for example, and we do expect Darwin Nunez to leave.”

The Athletic reporter also went on to confirm both Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth as big summer targets.

However, he also revealed that a decision is yet to be reached on Ibrahima Konate, who could yet leave Anfield.

“Let’s see what happens with Ibrahima Konate’s contract because it’s entering its last 12 months, and there may be more work to do in what’s expected to be a busy summer at Anfield.”

How much can Liverpool expect to spend this summer?

Tying Konate to a new deal will likely dictate much of Liverpool’s plans. The French defender has been in talks over a new deal and there was an optimism earlier this month that a bumper new extension would be signed.

And per Ornstein, there is a confidence at Anfield that the 22-times capped France international is close to finalising an extension, which would see his salary jump from around £80,000 a week to nearer the £200,000 a week mark.

Despite that, Liverpool still hope to bring in Huijsen, and while the 20-year-old has a £50m clause in his Cherries deal, his signing from Bournemouth will still represent a hefty investment from the Reds.

Indeed, a double raid on the Vitality Stadium is expected to cost Liverpool a combined £95m – while they could yet also sign a new central midfielder, a winger and potentially a right-back too.

However, Liverpool’s finances are in really rude health, and having only spent some £42m or so – on Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa – since taking charge, the Reds are well placed to embark on a very sizeable summer spree.

They will also add to their transfer kitty by offloading several stars who have not done enough to convince Slot they are worthy of retaining. To that end, the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas and the aforementioned Nunez are all expected to leave for fairly sizeable fees, which will all be reinvested into the squad.

Sources have also revealed that offers will also be considered for Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

And according to our sources, the Reds can expect to spend upwards of £200m this summer – and potentially a lot more if all the stars Slot wants gone are offloaded.

Liverpool transfer latest: Diaz decision made; former Everton star tracked

One position Slot could look to upgrade on is on the wings. And while the irreplaceable Mo Salah has committed to a new two-year deal, doubts have surfaced recently over the future of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian has been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro-League as well as Barcelona and PSG in recent weeks amid claims Slot is open to his possible exit and with his current deal expiring in summer 2027.

As a result, Diaz’s intentions over his Liverpool future amid that rampant speculation he’ll leave have now become clear.

At the same time, Liverpool are being strongly linked with a move for a former Everton attacker, who has flourished in Serie A over recent seasons.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also reportedly already planning for life after Salah and are also reportedly hot on the trail of another top winger, this time one who has caught the eye for a Premier League rival and amid claims a bargain raid could be on the cards.

