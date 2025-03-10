David Ornstein has delivered a tantalising update on Liverpool and their plans to sign Alexander Isak, and how the Reds can tempt Newcastle into selling against their wishes has been revealed.

Liverpool are on course to lift the Premier League title, though Arne Slot’s squad could look unrecognisable next season. New deals still haven’t been ironed out for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. TEAMtalk’s understanding is Van Dijk and Salah are expected to sign agree extensions, though Alexander-Arnold’s future is in Madrid. The trio are all out of contract at season’s end.

Regarding arrivals, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window – even if one or multiple of the aforementioned trio agree to stay.

As many as five new signings are wanted, including in the striker position. Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is in Liverpool’s sights and could take the place of Darwin Nunez who continues to be linked with an exit.

When asked about Liverpool’s plans for the striker position in a Q&A, the Athletic’s David Ornstein stressed the one name he’s ‘personally’ heard Liverpool want is Isak.

The Magpies have slapped a gigantic £150m price tag on their star striker which will prove prohibitive to most. Indeed, the Independent recently claimed Arsenal are less likely than Liverpool to sign Isak as a result of Newcastle’s monster demands.

But according to Ornstein, a bid of £150m could well be enough to bring Newcastle to the table and force Eddie Howe’s side to reluctantly cash in.

Ornstein was asked by one Athletic subscriber: “Which attackers have you heard Liverpool are interested in this summer?”

The reporter replied: “They will obviously have multiple options on their radar, but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far – which others have already reported – is Alexander Isak.

“Liverpool aren’t alone in liking the Swede. We know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have also been linked, and I’m sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose. But that’s a big ‘if’.

“Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation.

“Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid, and there’s no financial requirement for the St James’ Park hierarchy to cash in.

“Now, every player has their price and while I’m not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150million.

“Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there’s a conversation to be had, but Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.”

Isak future “will be one of the big talking points” – Ornstein

Ornstein went on to state Liverpool will only act on their interest in Isak if they believe a deal is there to be made.

The Reds will not spend week after week and month after month pursuing the striker if it’s made crystal clear he won’t be leaving.

However, Ornstein concluded by stating that unfortunately for Newcastle fans, Isak’s future is shaping up to be one of the summer’s hottest topics.

“Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase,” added Ornstein.

“But I do think (sorry to say this, Newcastle fans) his future will be one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window.”

Latest Liverpool news – Nunez exit reason / Robertson replacement

In other news, Sky Sports Switzerland claim Darwin Nunez is ready to quit Liverpool for a mind-boggling reason.

Rather than anything football-related, their report read: ‘Darwin Nunez, tired of the gloomy English climate, would like to join a club closer to his Latin culture and has opened the door to a departure this summer.’

It was clarified Nunez has not yet made a final decision and will wait until the current campaign has ended before making that call. But for the time being at least the strong suggestion is he’s leaning towards seeking a move away.

Nunez came close to moving to the Saudi Pro League in January where interest remains strong. Sky Sports Switzerland also claimed LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are circling.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano named the three left-backs Liverpool are eyeing as successors to Andy Robertson.

Per the transfer guru, the Reds will look no further than Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Wolves) and Antonee Robinson (Fulham). Of that threesome, it’s Kerkez who is Liverpool’s No 1 target.

