Liverpool have two clear priorities over what they want to do next in the summer transfer market, despite David Ornstein revealing the Reds will now take a “patient” approach with the market and with Fabrizio Romano having confirmed signing number five is now “done”.

The Premier League champions have wasted little time in bolstering their title-winning squad. Having spent the first year assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his players, Arne Slot is now beginning to mould the side in his way – and with four new signings already through the door, the Liverpool manager is far from done yet.

Indeed, Milos Kerkez will be the next new arrival due to join Giorgi Mamardashvili (a deal arranged last summer), Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Florian Wirtz at Anfield after Romano confirmed the Hungarian player has now completed his medical and that a £40m deal from Bournemouth was now “done”.

The Reds are now expected to officially confirm the capture of the 21-year-old left-back imminently.

However, rather than rush headlong into more additions, Ornstein has revealed the Reds are likely to play the long game over their next two arrivals, knowing they still have time on their side before the window closes and using the upcoming period to focus on departures first.

To that end, the Reds plan to clear out up to 11 names this summer, with the next departure now confirmed and set to net the club a tidy sum.

READ MORE 🔴 Liverpool to axe ELEVEN first-teamers, as sale confirmed and Nunez, Chiesa offers prepped

And while a new centre-half is very much on Slot’s radar, Ornstein believes the next big addition will come up front, with the Reds currently taking a methodical approach over a would-be transfer approach.

“Their admiration for forwards such as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is well documented, but there is nothing significant in motion at present,” Ornstein stated on The Athletic.

“Liverpool have conducted impressive early work this summer — recruiting Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and agreeing a deal for Milos Kerkez — but that activity is likely to be followed by a pause while they observe market developments.

“Whether or not a direct replacement is acquired for Nunez — whose minutes have been limited anyway — buying Wirtz has already changed the attacking dynamic available to head coach Arne Slot, with multiple options and combinations at his disposal.”

Liverpool transfers: Reds also keeping tabs on Marc Guehi situation

In addition to a new striker, the Reds are also hoping to add a new centre-half to their mix before the summer is out.

Marc Guehi has been identified as a prime target amid a growing belief he will leave Crystal Palace this summer with just a year left on his deal. The Eagles are understood to be seeking a fee in excess of £50m for the England defender, despite the fact his deal runs out on July 1, 2026.

Knowing there is time left in the window, coupled with the fact that the 23-times capped England star has a plethora of admirers, Liverpool are now prepared to sit back and watch developments around the player and with Richard Hughes looking to time any transfer raid to perfection.

Crystal Palace, though, are preparing for the defender’s departure and have held talks with Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande as a possible replacement.

Much of that could of course depend on what sort of outlay the Reds are forced to fork out for a striker signing, together with how much revenue they generate from the sales of the players made available by Slot this summer.

Liverpool transfer news: Huge bid for Osimhen reported; remarkable De Bruyne claims

Meanwhile, the Reds have been in contact with Napoli over an official proposal to sign striker Victor Osimhen and having reportedly offered the Serie A champions cash plus TWO Reds stars as part of a swap.

Elsewhere, a big problem is brewing around the future of Ibou Konate, after their latest contract proposal to him reportedly left the star “disappointed” and led to renewed claims an exit could be on the cards.

In terms of high-profile exits, Harvey Elliott may be set to leave Anfield for a new Premier League suitor after they were strongly linked with a £40m (€47m / $54m) approach for the 22-year-old’s services.

Just three of the midfielder’s 18 league outings in 2024/25 lasted 45 minutes or more and the 22-year-old has admitted he does not want to waste his career away rotting on the bench after his lack of action so far under Slot.

And finally, confirmation has arrived that Liverpool did speak with Kevin De Bruyne before the Belgian opted to join Napoli, with a trusted Etihad reporter revealing all on the star’s decision.

YOU DECIDE: Which striker should Liverpool sign this summer?