Journalist David Ornstein has explained why Liverpool still have a ray of hope that Trent Alexander-Arnold could yet sign a new deal at Anfield and spurn a glamour move to Real Madrid – while a lip-reading expert has revealed exactly what has said in that on-field chat between the right-back and owner John W Henry.

The Reds’ vice-captain will still be on cloud nine after helping his hometown club become English league champions for a record-equalling 20th time – and their first in front of their own supporters since 1990 – after Sunday’s 5-1 romp against Tottenham sealed their success. That proved to be the eighth major honour Alexander-Arnold has lifted in Liverpool colours.

However, whether that is enough to convince him to hang around remains open to plenty of debate. His deal at Anfield expires in a matter of 62 days’ time – on July 1 – leaving the player free to join any side of his choosing. And with Real Madrid having been on his trail for a number of years, an agreement to join the Spanish giants is expected to be confirmed in due course.

That said, it’s been five weeks since a plethora of journalists and high-brow publications announced that Alexander-Arnold‘s deal to move to the Bernabeu was done and dusted.

But with no official confirmation to arrive, trusted journalist Ornstein has confirmed his contract to join Real has not yet been inked – and still keeps alive the very small possibility of the 26-year-old signing a new deal at Anfield.

“It’s long since been the case that we’re expecting him to join Real Madrid, but of course, until absolutely everything is finalised, that door is just slightly ajar,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

While Alexander-Arnold has designs on one day winning the Ballon d’Or – something he feels would be better served by moving to Real Madrid – the chance to create a long-lasting legacy at Anfield and captain his hometown club to more success could yet persuade him to stay.

READ MORE 🔴 The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings

Revealed: What Henry said to Alexander-Arnold during title celebrations

Of course, the expectation is that Alexander-Arnold will still make the move to the Bernabeu with the Spanish media adamant a move will be confirmed in due course.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has also been told the move will soon be finalised, with officials from the Spanish giants having been in, what was described to him, as ‘constant contact’ with his entourage over a move since last October.

As a result, it would be a major turn-up were Alexander-Arnold to perform a U-turn at this late stage.

Of course, supporters aren’t the only ones pressing to hear Alexander-Arnold’s answer.

And while we understand Liverpool’s coaching staff have long been planning for life after their vice-captain – and with Conor Bradley likely to be handed a big chance to stake his claim for the shirt regularly – it seems the club’s American owner, Henry, is still awaiting a final answer.

Indeed, the two men were seen deep in conversation on the Anfield pitch at full-time on Sunday as Liverpool players, staff, officials and fans all celebrated their richly-deserved title success.

And off the back of that conversation, which the cameras picked up by microphones did not, a professional lip reader is believed to have uncovered exactly what was said.

Speaking to OLBG (via the Daily Mail), investigative and forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling has lifted the lid on what was said between the player and the American entrepreneur:

Henry: “You’ve been quiet. How did you get on?”

Trent: [nodding] “Being sensible.”

Henry: [raises hand slightly] “I want you to do the right thing.”

Trent: “Yeah, yeah.”

Henry: “Best way and don’t panic.”

Trent: “Should I decide?”

Henry: [nodding slowly] “Absolutely.” [turns towards fans] “Let them know.” [Trent nods in agreement]

Any decision to reject Real Madrid would certainly be welcomed by his teammates, with Cody Gakpo going public on his wish for the right-back to decline Real and remain on Merseyside.

Liverpool target Alexander-Arnold heir; high-risk Plan B striker eyed

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian media have named Liverpool as one of the clubs interested in an elite full-back who has been compared to Paolo Maldini, amid claims the newly-crowned Premier League champions are stepping up plans to sign an elite replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s chances of signing Dean Huijsen have significantly enhanced, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, revealing that Bournemouth have identified another former Juventus defender as his replacement.

The Reds are also desperate to strengthen in attack this summer and with hopes over a move for Alexander Isak fading, they are ready to spend significant sums on a man described as a ‘high risk’ alternative.

While Arne Slot will have a big pot of cash to spend this summer, he can increase his spending capacity by offloading a number of fringe stars. To that end, our man Ben Jacobs has named the six players most likely to depart Anfield this summer.

How Alexander-Arnold’s wages have grown over the years