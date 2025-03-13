Liverpool are planning to make a huge bid for Ousmane Dembele, with a report revealing why the Anfield hierarchy want him as Paris Saint-Germain’s stance on a potential sale also becomes clear.

While Liverpool are having a wonderful campaign and are likely to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) understand that the squad needs to be strengthened and more quality players added so that they can keep on competiting against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in England.

Liverpool’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 has further reinforced FSG’s stance to make the team better, with a report claiming that the Premier League leaders are planning to bid for Dembele in the summer transfer window.

The former Barcelona winger starred for PSG in the second leg of the Last-16 tie at Anfield this week.

Not only did the France international winger score in the 12th minute, but he was a threat throughout and caused the Liverpool defenders all sorts of problems.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have been monitoring Dembele closely for some time and are “willing to make a substantial offer”.

The Merseyside club are ready to bid €100million (£84m, $109m) for the winger, whose “pace is frightening in training”, according to his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi in GiveMeSport in March 2020.

The report has claimed that “the Anfield board values his dribbling ability, speed, and goal-scoring effectiveness”.

Liverpool believe that Dembele “fits perfectly” into the profile of players the team needs to get better and are ready to splash the cash for him.

The Frenchman is a versatile attacker who has played as a right-winger and forward for PSG this season.

Against Liverpool at Anfield this week, Dembele started as the centre-forward in a 4-3-3 formation for PSG.

PSG stance on selling Ousmane Dembele

According to Fichajes, PSG are reluctant to sell Dembele in the summer transfer window.

The forward is having a wonderful season and has established himself as one of the first names on Luis Enrique’s teamsheet.

The Ligue 1 giants will reportedly demand more than what Liverpool are prepared to offer.

Fichajes is not one of the most reputable news outlets, so Liverpool’s interest in Dembele has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

One needs to wait for other reliable sources to back this claim before one can read more thoroughly into this.

However, with Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool will need to replace the Egyptian star if he does not sign a new deal.

There is also speculation that striker Darwin Nunez wants to leave Liverpool.

Given that Dembele can play on the right wing and as a centre-forward, signing him would mean that Liverpool could effectively replace both Salah and Nunez with one player.

Latest Liverpool news

TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson has reported that Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Despite the Merseyside rivalry, Liverpool believe that they could be able to do a deal with Everton for Branthwaite.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester United and Real Madrid also admire the defender.

Everton, though, do not want to sell Branthwaite and want him to sign a new contract.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha as a potential replacement for Mo Salah.

