Jurgen Klopp is now known as the former Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp has come clean on what life will look like for him after Liverpool having come clean on his new life in Majorca and having made it clear what his next job in football will likely be.

The Merseysiders bid an emotional final farewell to the charismatic German earlier this week after the curtain officially came down on his near nine-year stint in the Liverpool hotseat. After winning seven major honours and having led the Reds to four major European finals, his successor Arne Slot certainly has a huge job on his hands ensuring the drop-off from his departure is not as keenly felt as many expect it to be.

The Dutchman, however, comes with an impressive CV having led Feyenoord to league and cup glory over the past two seasons as well as steering the Rotterdam side into the maiden UEFA Conference League final, which was won by Roma.

And with Slot due to officially commence his duties with Liverpool from next week, work will soon be underway on what the new era at Anfield will look like.

In the meantime, Klopp said his farewells to his adoring public on Tuesday evening with a special ceremony held in his honour at the city’s M&S Arena, which looked back on his achievements while at Anfield.

The very next day, Klopp and his wife Ulla were setting off on a private jet to Majorca, where the German – who is due to turn 57 in two weeks time – owns a luxury £3.4m villa, and which will now become his new base.

Klopp comes clean on life after leaving Liverpool

However, his final act as Liverpool manager was to release a final interview with the Liverpool Echo – a paper Klopp enjoyed a strong relationship with – to explain what life will look like for him both next and what job he will next take on.

“We are getting older and the medical care here is great. There are many German doctors and I would like to be able to understand every word, how I feel and so on, when the problems become bigger,” Klopp began.

“I’ve dreamed of having a house in the south all my life. I like the weather, the climate, I like the people. There are lots of things I like here. And also people I already know. It’s not like I’m looking for new friends. I already have friends for life, and if some of them are here too, that’s cool.”

Klopp added, however, that a move to Majorca will not become permanent, but he will use the time to rest and recouperate.

“I don’t want to emigrate. We go on holiday here every now and then. But when I’m here, I want everything to be as I know it. That’s totally boring.

“But the point is that I want to get to know a different life, but not somewhere in the jungle or on the mountain.”

Next Jurgen Klopp job: Liverpool icon on what comes next

Klopp’s legacy in Liverpool will forever be remembered with some stylish murals in the city fondly remembering and honouring his time at the helm.

But which job the German takes up next will certainly be one of interest and he has been linked with future positions with Real Madrid, Barcelona, the Germany national side, Bayern Munich or potentially even Bayer Leverkusen if Xabi Alonso one day departs.

Gary Lineker has also let slip on the little rumour he has heard about the ideal job Klopp will take on next.

Either way, Klopp will not be out of work for long and will be a man in high demand when he does decide to return to work.

In the meantime, the former Liverpool boss has come clean on what might come next and claims it is “out of the question” that he will retire for good.

However, he has indicated that his next job in football will not be as a club manager, with something of a slower pace on his radar.

“It’s out of the question that I’ll stop working altogether,” he continued, before adding: “But I don’t see myself continuing at the same pace as before at the moment.

“A coach is a coach. And you do it with everything you have, or nothing at all. That’s how I understand it. Now I’m taking my time off.

“How am I supposed to know how I’ll feel during or after the time off, and what I want to do then? I have no idea. Let’s wait and see.”