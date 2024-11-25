Liverpool have identified Milos Kerkez and Martin Zubimendi as their top targets for 2025 and could even move for them as early as January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Liverpool are on a full charge for the Premier League title and have been absolutely relentless under new coach Arne Slot. There is a real possibility they will win the Premier League in the Dutchman’s first season in charge and are evaluating the squad and where they need to strengthen to capitalise on the club’s brilliant position.

They are trying to bring in more depth and have eyes on two key positions for the January window that they believe will help them maintain their title charge. The full-back position, especially the left-back area, and another central midfielder are crucial areas that the club hope to add numbers in.

They have Andy Robertson as their primary left-back and the Scottish international has rediscovered his form in recent weeks. However, he is coming into his 30s and has had niggling injuries that have impacted his playing time.

The Anfield side have been monitoring multiple options and are big fans of Milos Kerkez, as TEAMtalk revealed on October 31. The Bournemouth man is wanted by multiple top clubs – including Manchester United – but Liverpool have identified him as a player who can take the reigns from Robertson.

The Cherries are not keen to lose Kerkez halfway through the campaign, however sources close to Bournemouth believe it is his last season at the club.

A midfielder is also wanted to help the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, who has pivoted to becoming an integral player. Liverpool are eager to add some more quality and, as previously reported, have a desire to bring into Martin Zubimendi.

The Real Soceidad star is a top target for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal but they face real competition from Liverpool, who are confident they can beat the Gunners to his signature.

The Spanish international loves Sociedad and turned down the opportunity to leave in the summer but sources in Spain believe he will depart the club in the near future. Indeed, reports in Zubimendi’s homeland claim he has already decided to leave Sociedad for a new challenge.

Zubimendi still has a €60million (£50.1m / $63m) release clause in his contract and sources have been clear that Liverpool want to activate it.

The Reds do not usually overspend in January and will only allow a big outlay for the correct player, which may see them move for one of the two key positions.

A new full-back and midfielder are Liverpool’s top priorities, but other positions will be improved at a later stage, too.

Liverpool hope to sign another central defender and are also looking at forward options in case Mo Salah moves on. The Egyptian winger has admitted he is ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool currently as he has yet to receive a firm offer to extend his contract.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus is one to watch if Salah departs as Liverpool remain big fans of the 24-year-old.

Liverpool transfers: Alexander-Arnold verdict; Sunderland link

Meanwhile, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned it is ‘now or never’ for him to join Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is currently weighing up whether to sign a new contract with his boyhood club or try out a new adventure at Madrid – an incredibly difficult decision.

Journalist Kaveh Solhekol thinks Madrid will start to ramp up the pressure on the England star by telling him they could sign someone else.

In addition to revamping the senior squad, Liverpool are looking at how they can improve their academy ranks.

Reports claim Liverpool hold strong interest in Sunderland starlet Trey Ogunsuyi.

He is a 17-year-old centre-forward who represents Belgium U19s at international level.

