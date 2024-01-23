‘Outstanding’ Liverpool forward gunning to become ‘main man’ for Klopp, as intriguing Michael Edwards chat leaked

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has always harboured ambitions of becoming Jurgen Klopp’s ‘main’ attacker, even while Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were playing together, a former Premier League manager has revealed.

Jota signed for Liverpool in September 2020 after the Reds agreed to pay Wolverhampton Wanderers £41million for his services. Since then, the 27-year-old has proven himself to be a very reliable player for Klopp.

Jota does not start every game, as the manager has great depth in forward areas. But whenever Jota does play, he causes opposition defenders all sorts of problems and regularly chips in with goals.

The Portuguese has been in great form of late, having managed three goals and three assists in his last three games. That includes a brace to fire Liverpool to a 4-0 away victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

Tim Sherwood, who was previously in charge of clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, has now heaped praise on Jota after his latest fantastic display.

Sherwood has also detailed a chat between Jota and former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards, where the player revealed he would not join to simply make up the numbers.

“In the absence of Mo Salah, they are all stepping up. Jota has been an unbelievable signing for them,” Sherwood said. “I remember speaking to Michael Edwards, who was the sporting director there when he went to speak to Jota to bring him from Wolves.

“He was saying to Michael ‘I am not playing second fiddle to the three you have got up top’, which we know was Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, at the time.

Diogo Jota aims to be ‘main’ Liverpool forward

“He wanted to score goals and wanted to be the main man. He is certainly turning into that now because he has been outstanding.”

Of course, Mane and Firmino have since left Liverpool, meaning Salah is the last member of that famed front three still at Anfield.

But Jota still faces plenty of competition for a starting spot, with Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz all able to play in attacking areas.

Despite the fierce competition for places, Jota is starting to emerge into one of Liverpool’s most important players. Following his brace against Bournemouth, he is now on 11 goals and four assists from 22 appearances this term. Only Salah has found the back of the net more, with Nunez one behind Jota on 10 strikes.

Jota will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form when Liverpool come up against Fulham in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday. The Reds have a 2-1 aggregate lead heading into the clash at Craven Cottage.

After that, Klopp’s men will play Championship side Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

