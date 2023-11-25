‘Outstanding’ Liverpool signing lauded by former Reds star, with three traits integral to Klopp success

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has heaped praise on midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, labelling him ‘outstanding’ and explaining how three attributes in particular have helped elevate Jurgen Klopp’s team to the next level.

Gravenberch was linked with a Premier League move as he came to the end of his time at Ajax. Erik ten Hag was eager to reunite with him at Manchester United, but the Dutch star actually ended up at Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch will have been hoping to make a big impact for Bayern after establishing himself as one of the best young midfielders in Europe while on Ajax’s books. However, things did not work out for him in Bavaria.

Neither Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel felt Gravenberch was ready to start on a regular basis for Bayern, and this forced the player to settle for a bit-part role. He was not happy with that though, and resultantly forced through a transfer to Liverpool over the summer.

Klopp’s side paid €40million (£34.2m) for Gravenberch, and the move has proven to be a masterstroke. The 21-year-old has helped to bring new life to the Liverpool midfield and looks set to form a strong partnership with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai going forward.

Gravenberch’s top displays have impressed Hamann, who played 283 times for Liverpool between 1999 and 2006. In October, the German pundit explained how Gravenberch is ‘thriving’ at Anfield, and he has now returned with yet more praise.

In particular, Hamann has pointed out his physicality, finishing and pace.

“Gravenberch is doing outstandingly so far. It’s almost unbelievable that he was barely used at Bayern under two managers,” he said in an interview with German source TZ.

Ryan Gravenberch enjoying ‘fresh start’ at Liverpool

“People always used to ask me what it was like. I couldn’t say because he never played for Bayern. Now in Liverpool you can see what he can do.

“Gravenberch has a good physical presence, a decent finish and also a certain pace. When you see him at Liverpool you really wonder why he didn’t play a role at Bayern.

“After what had been a messed-up year for him, it was clear that he wanted to make a fresh start. From my point of view, he seems to be a good character. I can’t imagine that he allowed himself to be stuck in Munich. And now he is an integral part of a class team at Liverpool.”

Gravenberch was left out of the squad for Liverpool’s 3-0 victory against Brentford before the international break due to a minor knee problem.

However, he has since returned to training and will be hoping to start when Liverpool travel to the Etihad to face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

