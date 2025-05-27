Liverpool’s stunning move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz has been labelled a complete ’embarrassment’ for Bayern Munich and the most ‘painful’ transfer miss in recent times for the German giants.

The Anfield outfit are ready to make a huge splash in the summer transfer window, despite securing a 20th top-flight title this season, with a record-breaking deal for Germany international Wirtz close to being finalised.

Liverpool will likely have to fork out well in excess of £100million to land the top Bayern target, with Arne Slot revealing after the Premier League finale that significant business is likely to be done in the coming weeks after two quiet windows.

“We didn’t do a lot, and that makes it maybe even more special to win it this season,” Slot said in his post-match press conference. “Now we will see if the team needs. We can do things better already by ourselves without adding any players. But if we can then we will definitely do so.”

The addition of Wirtz, whose parents have been spotted in the UK eyeing up a new house ahead of a move, would certainly be a marquee addition to Slot’s squad and a signal of intent to rivals next season.

But the news has come to crushing blow to Bayern, who wanted to make Wirtz their headline signing this summer. Indeed, German publication BILD states that Liverpool jumping in to hijack the deal is an “embarrassment” for the Bavarian giants.

Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus has also shared his thoughts on the Reds beating out his old club for the supremely talented 22-year-old, calling it “painful” for Die Roten’s honorary president Uli Hoeness.

“This is a defeat for Bayern, and for Uli Hoeness personally, certainly the most painful in the transfer market in recent times: he had repeatedly stated that Wirtz was their absolute dream player, and that Bayern would pull out all the stops to sign him,” Matthaus says.

“Bayern is simply not the no.1. The Premier League, with its quality at the top and its breadth, is the best league in the world, with great intensity and pace.”

Liverpool still hoping to drive down Wirtz price

Leverkusen currently value their talisman at a gigantic €150m / £126m and per Fabrizio Romano, they’ve received Liverpool’s first official bid for the player.

Reporting on Monday morning, the transfer guru stated: “Liverpool first official bid for Florian Wirtz in excess of €100m package with add-ons has been received by Bayer Leverkusen.

“Club to club negotiations underway, restarting today to get the deal done very soon. Wirtz already told Bayer that he only wants Liverpool.”

As stated, Liverpool’s proposal contains add-ons and according to a separate report from The Guardian, the Reds are aiming to drive down the initial fee they’ll pay.

However, the Anfield outfit are happy for the add-ons they’re proposing to be easily ‘achievable’, per the report.

Wirtz will not be the only new arrival on Merseyside though, with the Reds also looking to secure deals for two new full-backs in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Meanwhile, a fresh report states that Liverpool have also fixed their gaze on a fourth new signing in the shape of a top Bundesliga striker.

