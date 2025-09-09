Liverpool are steeling themselves for the loss of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer – though Richard Hughes could reportedly look to cash in during the January window in a move that would seemingly upset Arne Slot.

The Reds spent heavily on strengthening their squad this summer, with a whopping £440m spent on reinvigorating their Premier League title-winning squad. The man who kickstarted that spree – Jeremie Frimpong – was an essential capture for Liverpool, given their talismanic right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold had abandoned Anfield and made a free-transfer switch to Real Madrid.

Now despite Liverpool’s best efforts to avoid a repeat playing out with Konate, a fresh report from Spain claims the Reds are preparing themselves for the Frenchman’s departure – and for all the will in the world, they look unable to block a painful free-transfer loss at the hands of the Spanish giants for the second successive summer.

According to Marca, Real’s interest in signing Konate is an ‘open secret’ and with his deal expiring at Anfield on June 30, 2026, there is a growing optimism that a move to take him to the Bernabeu is on.

Konate is understood to have already rejected three new contract proposals from Liverpool and his response has ‘always been the same – a refusal to extend’.

Furthermore, with Liverpool reportedly putting forward a fresh approach to Konate, which resulted in the same answer, it’s claimed the Reds now see his exit as a ‘sure thing’.

Indeed, they state that Slot, together with sporting director Richard Hughes are now changing tack and rather than focusing on handing Konate a new deal, they are instead attempting to strengthen their options in that position by identifying a replacement and in an attempt to minimise the impact his departure will have.

Konate is waiting for Real Madrid move – it’s obvious

In the meantime, Konate continues to prove a vital component of the Liverpool side.

Indeed, their attempts to sign Marc Guehi on deadline day were as much about covering themselves for Konate’s potential exit next summer as they were about finding a long-term heir for Virgil van Dijk.

And while they now have a new plan to sign the England defender as a free agent themselves in 2026, it would not prevent the frustration at seeing another of their prized assets at Anfield move to the Bernabeu as a free agent (and negating the €10m fee Real ultimately paid to sign Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Club World Cup).

In the meantime, Konate is described as relaxed about his future. He is understood to be well aware of Real Madrid’s interest in him, and with their interest in acquiring him described by Marca as ‘unfinished business’.

And with the player continuing to reject every offer Liverpool present to him, it’s now becoming painfully obvious what is about to unfold.

According to a report on Monday, Liverpool could even look to sell Konate as soon as this January – in a move that would be opposed by Slot, given the Frenchman’s continued importance to his side.

Even if he does leave Anfield next summer, his contributions towards this season’s push for success is not lost on the Dutchman.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, though, insists the Reds could try one last time to persuade the star to commit to a new deal.

“I am told Liverpool’s footballing hierarchy, including chief Richard Hughes, have held talks this week, which is an indication from both sides that they are very much still open to a deal,” he told TBR.

“Konate’s camp insists they have not reached an agreement to join a Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, etc – they are adamant that is not the case, but the closer we get to the New Year, it will become more and more unlikely that he signs.

“But let’s see how the talks go, Liverpool remain hopeful Konate will commit to fresh terms.”

