Liverpool in panic mode as Fabrizio Romano gives big update on Real Madrid pursuit of vital player

Liverpool are set for a busy summer with Arne Slot set to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager and multiple incomings and outgoings expected.

Slot will arrive at the Reds with the futures of some of their star players in doubt – with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold all out of contract in 2025.

The club’s CEO of football Michael Edwards is working hard on new deals for Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – while Salah is expected to remain at Anfield next season but could leave on a free transfer following that.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Real Madrid are big admirers of Alexander-Arnold and would jump at the chance to sign the right-back.

The England international is considered one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and undoubtedly has the quality to slot into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI.

Alexander-Arnold could be a long-term replacement for right-back Dani Carvajal, who is vital to Real Madrid but is past his best at the age of 32.

Real Madrid ‘following’ Alexander-Arnold situation

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has now given an update on Alexander-Arnold’s situation, stating that a move to the Bernabeu cannot be ruled out at this stage.

“As I said weeks ago, Real Madrid are following the situation but nothing else in terms of talks or contact so far,” Romano said.

“Let’s see what Liverpool will now do to keep a crucial player for them, a top player.”

Liverpool would no doubt demand a huge fee for the 25-year-old this summer even if he doesn’t sign a new deal, but at the same time will want want to avoid losing him on cut-price fee next season.

Edwards and his staff now have to earn their money and tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal to avoid any more uncertainty in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid firm up their interest with a bid for the talented full-back.

Alexander-Arnold is known for his creativity and vision and has provided nine assists this season, as well as scoring three goals.

Reports suggest that some at Liverpool want to see him playing in midfield next term – as he has done for England – which could mean they have to sign a new right-back to compete with hot prospect Conor Bradley.

