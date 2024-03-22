Liverpool in panic mode as Romano confirms Real Madrid are ‘monitoring’ vital player amid contract delays

Fabrizio Romano has stunningly confirmed that Real Madrid are considering a move for Liverpool star Trent-Alexander Arnold.

The England international’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of next season and several top clubs are lining up to sign him on a cut-price deal.

Real Madrid are known to be admirers of Alexander-Arnold and see him as one of the most technically gifted players in the game.

The talented full-back has made 21 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and making four assists in the process.

Alexander-Arnold has also shown his versatility this term by playing in midfield on multiple occasions, as he has done for England.

It would be a major blow for Liverpool to lose the 25-year-old but if he does not pen a new deal soon, they could be forced into selling him this summer.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid would be at the front of the queue for Alexander-Arnold’s signature should he become available this summer.

READ MORE: Imperious Liverpool star shuts down Euro giant move with ‘legendary’ comment; predicts success after Klopp

Real Madrid ‘monitoring’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

According to Romano, Real Madrid are paying close attention to Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation, which remains unresolved at this stage.

“Real Madrid are monitoring Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.

“His current deal expires in June ’25 with no talks underway as of now.

“Liverpool have not indicated any desire to sell at this stage. There’s no indication of player’s views so far.”

Liverpool opened contract negotiations with Alexander-Arnold several months ago and the fact that he is yet to pen to paper will certainly concern Reds’ fans.

READ MORE: Man Utd stunned after Real Madrid ready hijack of £80m signing Ratcliffe craves, as Ancelotti gets ruthless

If the defender hasn’t agreed a new deal by January 1st of 2025, he will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with any club he chooses ahead of leaving on a free transfer.

Liverpool are still working hard on a new contract for Alexander-Arnold but the pending exit of Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have made things any simpler.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher believes that Alexander-Arnold’s situation is the club’s “biggest worry” at the moment.

“Virgil van Dijk is not the biggest worry and neither is Mo Salah. It’s Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Carragher told the Stick To Football Podcast.

“Those three players have 18 months to go. In 18 months Salah and Van Dijk will be 34 or 35. So this thing about we could lose Van Dijk, well it might actually be the right decision in 18 months.”

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are able to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal in the coming months. If not, Real Madrid are poised to swoop for his signature.

DON’T MISS: Hughes given easy first signing, with Liverpool the ‘dream’ club for top Eredivisie star