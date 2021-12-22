Real Madrid are eyeing a Liverpool deal which could save Chelsea, while West Ham ‘lead the race’ for an ex-Man Utd playmaker, according to Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

REAL MADRID MULLING LIVERPOOL RAID

A Liverpool centre-back has emerged as a target for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in a move that could help Chelsea to keep Antonio Rudiger, per a report.

Rudiger, 28, is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The German has been heavily tipped to sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos next month. Doing so would tee up a free agent exit next summer.

However, Chelsea retain hope of convincing Rudiger to stay. And according to the Daily Mail, Real have identified Liverpool’s Joe Gomez as an alternative target.

The 24-year-old has rarely featured at Anfield this campaign despite a clean bill of health following a season-ending tendon injury last November.

That had reportedly seen him emerge as a transfer target for Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool connections would no doubt have been key to their chances of landing the centre-half.

However, Klopp’s recent comments suggested Gomez remains in his plans and a January loan exit will not be sanctioned.

But per the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are eyeing a more permanent move ‘next summer’.

Real monitoring second half of Liverpool season

They state Real will ‘monitor’ Gomez during the second half of the season. If he impresses, a summer approach could be lodged.

Also on their shortlist is Villarreal’s Pau Torres and Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt, along with Rudiger.

But should Rudiger resist signing a pre-contract agreement next month, Real’s attentions could turn to Gomez next summer. In that scenario, Chelsea may be able to keep their fan favourite for the long-term.

WEST HAM CHASING EX-MAN UTD ATTACKER

West Ham United and Barcelona lead the race to sign Real Sociedad’s Adnan Januzaj. The ex-Man Utd attacker’s contract expires next summer. (Spanish press (via the BBC))

Chelsea saw a £72m bid for PSG defender Marquinhos rejected over the summer. (L’Equipe)

Antonio Conte wants Barcelona centre-half Clement Lenglet to join his Tottenham defensive corps. (Daily Mail)

Man Utd striker Anthony Martial favours a loan switch to Sevilla in January. (Sky Sports)

Everton and Newcastle are leading the pack in the scramble to sign Nottingham Forest talent Brennan Johnson. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal outcast Sead Kolasinac is in Calduio Ranieri’s crosshairs next month. Watford are yet to keep a single league clean sheet this season. (Daily Telegraph)

NEWCASTLE TARGET TOTTENHAM LOAN

Newcastle could move for Tottenham defender Joe Rodon on loan next month. (Daily Telegraph)

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge. Man Utd cannot be discounted from the race to sign the Dortmund marksman. (Daily Mail)

However, Liverpool are also contenders for the 21-year-old phenom. (Sky Germany)

West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone is tracking to run his contract down at the Hawthorns. If he becomes a free agent, West Ham are the likeliest club to sign him at present. (Daily Telegraph)

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is a man in demand. Man Utd, and Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona are all keen. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Tottenham and Roma could do battle for Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. (Sky Germany)

Despite persistent noise linking him with Barcelona, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta wants to stay. The Spaniard is one of four Blues defenders out of contract next summer. (The Athletic)

Man Utd are monitoring Lazio playmaker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (Il Messaggero)

Everton will not give up in their attempts to snap up Rangers right-back Ntahan Patterson. A third bid could soon be lodged. (The Guardian)

Aston Villa striker Wesley does not lack for suitors despite struggling in England. Villa have received four bids for the Brazilian, who is currently on loan at Club Brugge. (HLN)