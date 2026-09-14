Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a big transfer mistake – ‘they needed someone with more guile’

Paul Merson has raised his doubts about Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola, with the Sky Sports pundit also sharing why he is “worried” about the Reds under manager Andoni Iraola.

Barcola joined Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window for a total of £123million.

The France international winger has made three appearances for Iraola’s side so far this season.

Former Arsenal star and Sky Sports pundit Merson has not been impressed with Barcola, who won the Champions League with PSG in the last two seasons.

Merson believes that while Barcola is very quick, the winger does not have the “guile” that Mohamed Salah had, which saw him destroy defences for years.

The pundit told Sky Sports: “I don’t know how long they can wait on Florian Wirtz.

“I’m a big fan of him, I think he’s a special player.

“But it isn’t working; it just isn’t working.

“I don’t know how long they can wait.

“I also like Bradley Barcola, but I’m not sure if he was what they needed.

“If you said to me, what’s Barcola’s game? He’s quick.

“Now, you play at Liverpool, you don’t really have to be that quick.

“You don’t have to be like the fastest man in the Premier League.

“You’ve got to have a bit more.

“And at the moment, I am not sure.

“He’ll have his games, don’t get me wrong, but I think they needed someone with more guile.

“Mohamed Salah, when he ripped it up, had that guile and that is why he was so successful at the club.

“You don’t just need pace at Liverpool.

“No one has a go at Liverpool.

“Everyone sits players behind the ball.

“There’s no other tactics and that is a worry.”

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Paul Merson ‘worried for Liverpool’

Merson has also shared his worry about Liverpool following their underwhelming start to the season.

Liverpool have picked up just six points from four matches in the Premier League.

The Reds endured a disappointing goalless draw with Fulham at Anfield in the league at the weekend.

Merson said: “I’m worried for Liverpool at the moment, in a way, because that was a bad result on Saturday.

“That was a very bad result.

“I don’t know if the manager is finding it a bit more difficult than he probably would after making the jump from Bournemouth to Anfield.

“No disrespect to Bournemouth but if they draw at home to Fulham 0-0, it is not a problem.

“Liverpool draw at home to Fulham, it is headline news.

“That is what he’s got to get used to as well.

“He’s got to let the shackles off, open it up a bit.

“You watch the games now, every weekend that goes past, Man City and Arsenal are so far ahead of everybody else.

“It’s mind-blowing how big the gulf is.”

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