Liverpool getting carried away, as Merson claims ‘that’ll be the end of it’ if Reds replicate Arsenal display

Paul Merson insisted Liverpool are getting carried away and Manchester City can easily put together a string of wins to win the Premier League title.

The past two results for the teams have made it a vital few days for the title race. Man City could have restored their six-point lead at the top over Liverpool. However, they could only draw with Crystal Palace.

As a result, Liverpool had the chance to move within one point of City with a win at Arsenal on Wednesday. And the Reds did just that, winning 2-0 in London thanks to an impressive second-half display.

Still, the two sides still have to play each other at the Etihad Stadium in April. Merson, speaking on Sky Sports‘ coverage of Liverpool’s win, insisted that “nothing has really changed”.

Indeed, the pundit pointed to City’s ability to put together winning runs seemingly at ease.

Merson said: “Liverpool have got to win every game. There’s still one point and [Man City] are playing Liverpool at home.

“You’re talking about a Man City team that have won 14 or so games on the trot so many times over the last three or four years.

“City had enough chances to win two football matches [against Palace]. They’re not not looking like they’re not going to score a goal.”

Sky Sports host David Jones then asked if Merson thinks Liverpool are getting carried away.

Liverpool lead race for Raphinha as Chelsea and Barcelona back off Raphinha could be Liverpool’s Salah replacement as they lead the race for Leeds winger and Barcelona and Chelsea target

Merson replied by claiming that Liverpool will not get away with playing how they did in the first half against Arsenal, away at City.

“Yeah, it’s a big celebration because it’s a big game, coming to Arsenal who couldn’t be playing any better at any time in the season,” Merson said.

“But you’re chasing down one of the best teams in the world. You’re one point behind, I know they can go top if they beat Watford.

“I know they [City] drew with Palace, they had enough chances. This team can reel off eight wins on the trot like that. And they can do it again. I’d rather be Man City at the moment, in my opinion.

“If Liverpool turn up at the Etihad and play like they did in the first half, that’ll be the end of it.”

Liverpool grind out crucial win

Arsenal were looking to prove their top-four credentials with a result against Liverpool.

And Mikel Arteta’s men made it hard for the visitors. Gabriel Martinelli got past Trent Alexander-Arnold on a number of occasions, but his final ball lacked quality.

That was the same story in the second half. Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara got a back-pass to goalkeeper Alisson Becker all wrong.

Martin Odegaard nipped in, but could not finish as Alisson made a fantastic save.

In the end, though, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino got the goals for the Reds as they moved closer to City.