The race to take Paulo Dybala to the Premier League has now expanded to six clubs after Liverpool learned of competition for the Juventus forward.

That’s according to 90min, who reveal that Dybala has been offered to all of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ ahead of the end of his Juventus contract.

The Argentine forward is free to negotiate with clubs outside Italy since he is into the final six months of his deal in Turin. A move to the Premier League has long been speculated for the 28-year-old.

This year may finally be the time for such a transfer to materialise. There are doubts over whether Dybala will extend his contract with the Serie A side.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a free-transfer swoop for the attacker. Indeed, reports claim they will travel to Italy this month to begin exploring a deal.

Dybala could help replenish their attack, since the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in 18 months’ time. Liverpool are already evolving up front after adding Diogo Jota in 2020 and Luis Diaz in January.

But if Liverpool want to make Dybala the next piece of the puzzle, they will seemingly have to fend off competition from five Premier League rivals.

Rating Liverpool’s transfer window and Luis Diaz’s chances Liverpool’s January transfer window wasn’t the biggest or the greatest, but they will feel they have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz.

According to 90min, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all also been offered Dybala’s services. Contact has also been made with Paris Saint-Germain in France and Inter Milan in Italy.

Dybala’s representatives plan to travel around Europe in the coming months. Even so, there is some scepticism as to whether he will actually move.

He had agreed terms over an extension with Juventus before Christmas. The report claims he would have earned €8m per season over a five-year deal. But Juve tried to alter the terms, prompting talks to collapse.

Yet Dybala remains their number 10 and vice-captain. His association with the club could yet continue.

Six Premier League options on the table

If not, though, the Premier League may beckon for the former Palermo forward.

Along with Liverpool, one of his most serious suitors appears to be Tottenham. They have tried to sign him in the past; now, the presence of former Juventus chief Fabio Paratici in the boardroom could give them an added edge.

But either of their London rivals, Chelsea or Arsenal, plus the Manchester duo may make their own moves.

Chelsea have signed strikers in each of the last two summers. However, neither Timo Werner nor Romelu Lukaku have justified their price tags so far.

Arsenal need to evolve their attack after the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They also risk losing contract rebels Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Meanwhile in Manchester, United have an ageing frontline and will need to succeed Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo. City, meanwhile, have signed Julian Alvarez but he will keep developing in South America with River Plate.

His Argentina teammate Dybala could yet become an option for the champions. But there is plenty of time for further twists regarding his future.

Cup-tied for the FA Cup: Everton one of the biggest losers after the January transfer window

Pundit doubts Dybala to Liverpool

Liverpool could be the furthest ahead in the race for Dybala so far. However, one pundit recently claimed his transfer would only be likely if Salah leaves.

Asked if Dybala could sign this summer, Kevin Phillips told Football Insider: “No, if I’m being honest.

“Not when you’ve got Diogo Jota, Mane, and Salah all back fit and firing. Not many in the world could break into that front three.

“Whoever comes, whether it’s Dybala or someone else – they’ll have to fight for their place.

“Of course, we don’t know whether the contract of Salah is going to be resolved. If he’s going to move on, then obviously that will free up a spot.

“But at the minute, no one is breaking in ahead of those three. They’re three of the best in the world.”

READ MORE: Michael Edwards successor keeping tabs on French striker as Liverpool, Spurs January failure emerges