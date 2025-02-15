Liverpool could sign a PSG midfielder, while Konate is linked with a move the other way

Liverpool could give Paris Saint-Germain a taste of their own medicine after making serious plans to swoop for attacking midfield gem Warren Zaire-Emery in the summer, according to a report.

News has emerged in recent hours that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool in the summer – and that they seem to have turned the defender’s head, since he would be interested in going there too.

But if Konate does leave – or at the very least has become unsettled in any way – Liverpool could quickly get their own back on PSG by bidding for Zaire-Emery.

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool are willing to pay ‘whatever it takes’ in order to sign Zaire-Emery.

The 18-year-old has been identified as an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s system at Liverpool, with the report citing his technical ability and the amount of distance he covers.

Liverpool may also have an ace up their sleeve thanks to their positive relations with his agent Jorge Mendes, whose clients also include Diogo Jota and ex-Liverpool midfielder Fabinho.

In fact, the report claims Liverpool have already been in contact with Mendes to register their interest in the next superstar in his stable.

Zaire-Emery could be tempted by Liverpool

Interestingly, the report says Zaire-Emery has spoken with his compatriot Konate about what it would be like to move to Liverpool.

Given recent developments, the two of them could be linking up in Paris, but it doesn’t seem Konate is unhappy at Liverpool and therefore he could have had some good things to say.

The report says Zaire-Emery would be ‘open to a new challenge’ and could find Liverpool an ‘alluring’ destination.

But it is clarified that the teenager is happy at his current club, also because his girlfriend Oceane Toussaint is a goalkeeper for PSG’s women’s team.

PSG have Zaire-Emery under contract until 2029 as well, so they won’t be in any rush to sell him – hence Liverpool bracing themselves for a big spend if they do want to add him to Slot’s squad.

Liverpool transfer roundup

Meanwhile, Liverpool could also consider a blockbuster move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Isak would be interested in joining Liverpool, who have put the Sweden international on their shortlist after coming close to selling Darwin Nunez in January.

But there could be a shock at the other end of the pitch after sources refused to rule out the prospect of Liverpool selling goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

In other news, Liverpool have been linked with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven as a potential replacement if Konate leaves.