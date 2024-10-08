The wisdom behind the ‘peculiar’ move Liverpool made for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is already on show after a report highlighted the brutal truth regarding the man he’ll replace – Alisson Becker.

Liverpool’s priority over the summer from a transfers perspective was the signing of a ball-playing midfielder. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was their No 1 target, though not only did the Spaniard not arrive, but neither did an alternative midfielder. Instead, Liverpool strengthened in the two positions in which they’re arguably the strongest.

Indeed, Giorgi Mamardashvili joined Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks prior to being loaned back to Valencia. Federico Chiesa added to an already stacked forward line consisting of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

What’s more, Liverpool’s decision to sign Mamardashvili began to look even more curious given they still haven’t secured new deals for a superstar trio already at the club – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah.

But per a report from Liverpool Echo writer Paul Gorst, the ‘peculiar’ signing of Mamardashvili is beginning to look more and more like a masterstroke on the back of Alisson’s latest injury setback.

The Brazilian is arguably the world’s best goalkeeper, though suffers far more injuries than most in his position. Alisson missed roughly two-and-a-half months of action last term due to a muscle injury. His latest injury – a hamstring issue sustained last time out against Crystal Palace – is the newest piece of evidence that suggests Liverpool were right to look towards the future with Mamardashvili.

Gorst noted 32-year-old Alisson has now missed 42 matches through injury since debuting with the Reds back in 2018. That is comfortably more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League over that span. And as Alisson gets deeper into his thirties, his injury issues are only likely to exacerbate, thus suggesting Liverpool were indeed correct to move early for Mamardashvili.

Kelleher now classified as ‘wantaway’ – Paul Gorst

The report also highlighted the situation regarding current back-up Kelleher as further justification for Liverpool signing Mamardashvili.

Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to be a regular starter and that was never likely to happen while Alisson was in situ.

The Republic of Ireland international voiced his surprise and displeasure with Mamardashvili’s signing during the last international break.

Gorst confidently stated the term ‘wantaway’ can now be attached to Kelleher and that would also ring true even if Liverpool hadn’t signed Mamardashvili.

With Liverpool expected to field offers for Kelleher in 2025 and Alisson emerging on Bayern Munich’s radar, Liverpool’s ‘peculiar’ move for Mamardashvili in the summer window of 2024 could ultimately be looked back upon as a masterful move in Richard Hughes’ first window as sporting director.

Quansah, Konate contracts / Henderson return

In other news, Liverpool have been slammed for allowing Alexander-Arnold in particular to enter the final year of his deal.

Per talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy, the Reds are ‘insane’ for allowing the situation to get to this point for a homegrown superstar in the prime of his career. Alexander-Arnold remains a confirmed target of Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have tied down Jarell Quansah to a new long-term contract. Talks over a new deal with fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate have also opened and per Fabrizio Romano, no issues are expected.

Finally, former Reds captain Jordan Henderson could be on the move back to England in January, according to The Sun.

A return to boyhood club Sunderland has been speculated, though there is seemingly interest from within the Premier League too. Henderson is currently with Dutch giant Ajax.

