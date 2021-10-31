Liverpool have learned the price they must pay for Pedro Goncalves following the Sporting forward signing a new contract, according to a report.

The Reds’ front line will soon need addressing if their current stars do not commit to new contracts. Mohamed Salah‘s future is a hot topic of debate, but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s deals also expire in 2023.

As such, Diogo Jota is – as it stands – the only regular Liverpool starter up front who has a long-term contract.

As for who could come in, a host of attacking stars have had links with a move to Anfield.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Liverpool see Leicester’s Harvey Barnes as an ideal replacement for Mane.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), though, Portugal international Goncalves is on the Reds’ radar. He moved to Sporting from Famalicao last summer and has not looked back.

In fact, the 23-year-old has netted 27 goals in 47 games for Sporting. He has also notched six assists.

As a result, and as Record points out, he signed a new long-term contract earlier this week. The new terms include a release clause worth €80million (£68million).

He has also extended his contract by a year, until the summer of 2026.

Goncalves, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last term, told Sporting’s official website of his pride at signing his new deal.

Liverpool target Goncalves’ new deal

“The feeling that I have is one of pride because of a job well done last season,” he said.

“The renewal is a kind of extra confidence boost from the Club for me, but it also means that I have to give even more and continue to make Sporting CP, the fans and my family proud.

“I have to keep working every day and do my best in every training session, because if I do that then I’m always closer to playing. When I’m on the pitch, I give my all for this Club.”

Goncalves was further rewarded for his strong season in 2020/21 with his first two international caps for Portugal in friendlies before Euro 2020.

He made the bench in three of four of his country’s games at the tournament.

Liverpool, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with Brighton in their most recent game, a result which let Chelsea move three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.