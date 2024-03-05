Pep Guardiola told his ‘worst nightmare’ is coming, with Liverpool ‘in his head all the time’

Former Liverpool man John Aldridge has detailed how Liverpool are the “worst nightmare” for Pep Guardiola, and the Reds are “in his head all the time” ahead of their meeting with Manchester City.

The Citizens have sustained their period of dominance in the Premier League for some time. Indeed, they’ve won the top flight in five of the past six seasons, while also winning a host of domestic trophies in that time, as well as clinching their first Champions League trophy last season.

The one campaign that City didn’t win the Premier League in that stretch, it went to Liverpool – the Reds winning the 2019/20 title by 18 points.

They also ran City very close in 2021/22, one of the best seasons ever in which a club has not won the title, as Liverpool finished one point shy of their rivals, securing 92 points, and winning all but 10 games.

The Reds top the table currently, but Jurgen Klopp’s side are only one point ahead of City, and the sides meet this weekend, giving both the chance to open up a lead at the top.

Recent history in the fixture is mixed – the last eight meetings between the sides in all competitions have resulted in three Liverpool wins, two City wins and three draws.

It’s all of these factors that lead Aldridge to believe Guardiola will be haunted by the sight of the Reds ahead of the fixture.

Indeed, the former Liverpool man explained in the Liverpool Echo why for all the City manager’s quality, his rivals offer up a task that he is never quite ready for.

DON’T MISS: Euro Paper Talk: Blockbuster Liverpool swoop for £85m attacker signals end game for Reds forward; Tottenham, West Ham target ‘expected’ to move

Liverpool are Guardiola’s worst nightmare

“Liverpool are his worst nightmare. He can’t stop talking about Liverpool. It’s in his head all the time, Liverpool,” Aldridge said.

“As good as they [City] are, as good as they’ve been, and as good as he is, he can’t get Liverpool out of his mind.

“We all know that, and let’s hope we can keep that going on Sunday.”

Indeed, it’s an indictment of the Reds’ quality that they have managed to be anywhere near City given how good they are, and that they’re above them at the moment suggests there’s a good chance things will go their way this time around, both in the fixture and the season.

Aldridge explains how Liverpool beat City

Alridge feels a victory at the weekend will go a long way to helping Liverpool towards the title, and a very solid defence is necessary.

“It goes without saying that Sunday is massive against Man City. We want to keep our noses in front and keep them in our hands,” he said.

“If you want to go on and win the league, you have to make a statement. They are the best team in the league with us. Arsenal are close. You just have to do the job on the day.

“Keep a clean sheet and we will probably win the game. Easier said than done with the quality we’ve got. But Pep Guardiola knows more than anyone.”

READ MORE: Eight of Jurgen Klopp’s biggest transfer regrets during his time at Liverpool: Keita, Bellingham and more…