Liverpool have been tipped to complete the signing of Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho despite the threat of their deal being hijacked.

The Reds had reached an agreement in principle to sign the 19-year-old attacker in January. However, despite a medical being completed, Liverpool were unable to apply the finishing touches before time ran out.

Regardless, the widely held belief is Liverpool will actively continue to pursue Carvalho. Indeed, Jurgen Klopp hinted as much when suggesting it makes no sense to give up at the first hurdle.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported further talks with Carvalho have been pencilled in for the back end of February. If both clubs are happy with the previously agreed fee, a pre-contract agreement could be signed to avoid the need for a tribunal in the summer.

However, Liverpool’s inability to complete a January deal had sparked concern the move could be hijacked.

Indeed, Chelsea have been credited with interest, along with Real Madrid.

However, speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League striker Noel Whelan sees no reason why Carvalho won’t be at Anfield next year.

“Obviously you don’t want to price yourself out of a massive move to a big club,” said Whelan. “That’s one thing.

“Yes, he’s young, yes, he’s got talent but you do not want to price yourself out of that dream move to Liverpool. To me, it seems like that is not going to be dead. That’s going to carry on and that deal, in my opinion, will be done.”

“Perfect” Fabio Carvalho transfer a “matter of time”

Whelan continued: “I think it’s just a matter of time. Obviously they couldn’t dot the i’s and cross the t’s during the January transfer window.

“But I’d be very surprised if this deal doesn’t get sorted out come the summer or a pre-arrangement. Liverpool want him, he seems to want to go.”

Liverpool already boast a plethora of options in the final third. Luis Diaz was added to the ranks last month, while Harvey Elliott has now returned from a gruesome ankle injury.

Klopp warns Salah, Mane and Diaz of high standards Jurgen Klopp warns Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz over high standards at Liverpool

However, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract in 2023. Given owners FSG’s frugal approach to business, it’s looking unlikely all three will be offered new deals given they will all be the wrong side of 30 by the start of next season.

A Fabio Carvalho deal could therefore be seen as safeguarding Liverpool’s future, and Whelan thinks he’s a “perfect fit”.

Whelan added: “He looks like the perfect fit, the perfect style of player for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Football Club. I do not believe that they will think: We didn’t get him in January so let’s leave it.’

“I would put my money on Carvalho wearing a red shirt at the start of next season.”

Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of worst-ever goal drought – where would it rank among Europe’s other top strikers?

Tielemans advisor drops hint on Liverpool target’s future

Meanwhile, the advisor of Youri Tielemans has given his raft of suitors – including Liverpool – even greater encouragement after dropping a hint on the Leicester ace’s future.

The 24-year-old will be one of English football’s most in-demand stars next summer. At that point, the Belgian midfielder will have just 12 months left on his current contract. At present, there has been zero indication he will pen fresh terms.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is adamant Tielemans will not extend his stay at the King Power.

According to the Athletic, Leicester placed a new contract on the table over a year ago. However, it has since remained unsigned. Adding further fuel to the fire, are the latest comments of Tielemans’ advisor, Peter Smeets.

Smeets operates the Let’s Play football agency, of which Tielemans is the star client. Smeets stressed “there has been no change” to Tielemans’ situation, and declared the Belgian ace “must consider his career” when taking his next step.

“There has been no change,” Smeets told the Athletic. “It is a normal situation.

“Youri has a lot of respect for the club, the fans, the manager and his team-mates, but he also must consider his career. Now he is only focused on the season and doing his best for Leicester.”

Tielemans is on the radar of Liverpool, as well as Arsenal and Manchester United.

READ MORE: Liverpool masterstroke explained as duo reveal what unleashed Salah ahead of Italy return