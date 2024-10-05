Peter Crouch hails Liverpool star who’s ‘gone up a level’ alongside Ryan Gravenberch, with Arne Slot key

Peter Crouch has praised Liverpool head coach Arne Slot for getting the best out of both Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Gravenberch has proven his worth for Liverpool this season by putting in a number of man of the match displays in a new defensive midfield role. Gravenberch put in another classy performance during the 1-0 away win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but he was not the only Dutchman to receive praise.

Winger Gakpo has struggled for starts in the Premier League this term, due to the exceptional form of Luis Diaz, but he got the nod at Selhurst Park and took his opportunity with an exciting attacking display.

Gakpo was crucial to Liverpool picking up all three points as he set Diogo Jota up for the Reds’ ninth-minute goal, which proved to be the winner.

During an appearance on TNT Sports’ coverage of the game, former Liverpool striker Crouch was asked about Gakpo stepping up against Palace and Gravenberch’s recent rise.

“It’s a discussion to be had,” he replied. “Being countrymen, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Arne Slot, they’ve both improved so much since he’s arrived.

“They’ve gone up a level. Gakpo this year has been really unlucky not to start games. And Gravenberch in the midfield has been an absolute revelation.

“Whether it’s something he [Slot] is saying to them… but I genuinely believe they’ve gone up a level.”

Fellow pundit Joe Cole added: “They’ve been brilliant. Gakpo in particular, I thought his whole performance was excellent today.

“Right at the death, when they were under the cosh a little bit, the ball’s come up to him, he’s brought it down, he’s broken the lines, he’s gone past someone and won a corner.

“He does everything now – he can play in a number of positions. Crouchy’s right, he’s gone up another level. The two boys from Holland, they’ve been fantastic.”

Liverpool latest: New contract, upgrade on midfielder

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is reportedly in line for a new contract at Liverpool after leaving Slot ‘delighted’ with his performances.

The centre-half is back to his best after struggling at times towards the end of last season.

Liverpool are prioritising new deals for integral trio Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, but Konate will be the next star to be offered fresh terms.

While the French defender has impressed Slot, Dominik Szoboszlai has been told he needs to chip in with more goals and assists.

As per Football Insider, Slot is already eyeing up a replacement for Szoboszlai and Palace star Ebere Eze is his favoured option.

While the Englishman did not manage to register a goal contribution against Liverpool on Saturday, Slot believes he has the attributes needed to step up and become a top performer for Liverpool.

With Marc Guehi also on Liverpool’s radar, there is the potential for a massive double raid on Palace.