Pieces fall into place for Liverpool to complete €50m defender transfer after agent confirmation

A Liverpool move for a centre-back they explored signing in the summer looks there for the making, with a report confirming the Reds are ‘closely following’ his situation.

Liverpool sanctioned a much-needed midfield rebuild over the summer and the positive effects have already been felt. Jurgen Klopp’s engine room is once again buzzing with energy and Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are automatic picks when fit. Elsewhere, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have made 37 appearances between them across all competitions this season.

However, according to the agent of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back, Piero Hincapie, Liverpool also explored the centre-back market in the off-season.

Back in October, Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, revealed: “Liverpool were interested in him [in the summer], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield.

“For January [Liverpool] are talking like other clubs, [but his price] will not be less than €50million.”

Hincapie is under contract with Xabi Alonso’s side until the summer of 2027. However, his long-term future may well lay away from the Bundesliga leaders.

Indeed, despite utilising a back three, Alonso has generally overlooked Hincapie for selection this term.

Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou have been favoured in the centre-back positions. The end result has seen Ecuador international Hincapie rack up just 212 minutes of action in the German league this term.

Liverpool have drawn persistent links with signing a new centre-half next month. The fact Joel Matip has suffered a season-ending ACL injury has only served to heighten the speculation.

What’s more, Matip, 32, is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. If owners FSG are ruthless they may opt against offering the veteran a new deal given he’ll be coming off the back of major knee surgery.

Now, a fresh update from German outlet Fussball Transfers has reaffirmed Liverpool remain keen on Hincapie.

Liverpool interest still high; Gravenberch similarities clear

They state Liverpool are ‘closely following’ the centre-back’s situation at Leverkusen. However, they’re by no means alone in doing so.

AC Milan, Roma, RB Leipzig and West Ham are all understood to be monitoring the 21-year-old left-footer too.

As the player’s agent previously stated, a transfer could cost in the region of €50m (approx. £43.1m).

But given the centre-back has slipped down the pecking order this season, his transfer value may have tumbled too.

Liverpool fans may pose the question as to why their side should be signing a player who’s struggling to start at Leverkusen.

However, Gravenberch barely got a kick at Bayern Munich last season and few would argue the Dutchman hasn’t looked like a worthwhile investment so far.

With Hincapie’s role in Germany reduced, Matip’s season over and Liverpool’s interest reaffirmed, a January move does appear there for the making.

