Liverpool have identified Piero Hincapie as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk, with two sources claiming that Real Madrid have also targeted the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and there is no new deal in place. The Netherlands international has been one of the best players for Arne Slot’s side this season, but there is a distinct possibility that the 33-year-old could find himself playing at another club in the 2025-26 campaign.

While trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has squashed suggestions that Van Dijk could follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid at the end of the season, Football Insider has reported that Liverpool have concerns over the Dutchman’s age and cannot agree with him on the length of his new deal.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are planning for life without Van Dijk and have identified Bayer centre-back Hincapie ‘as the ideal candidate’ to replace the former Celtic and Southampton star.

The Premier League leaders have made the 23-year-old Ecuador international centre-back ‘a priority target’ for the summer.

However, Liverpool are not the only major club who have ‘set their sights’ on Hincapie, who has been on the books of Bayer since 2021, and, according to the German club’s Managing Director Simon Rolfes in BuliNews in December 2024, “is in the league of world-class professionals like Lionel Messi or Mo Salah”.

Fichajes has claimed that defending Spanish and European champions Madrid are also interested in a summer deal for Hincapie.

With David Alaba having injury issues, Los Blancos view Hincapie as a viable option to play alongside Eder Militao in the long run, although they also have Antonio Rudiger at their disposal.

Hincapie has scored three goals and given two assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Bayer so far this season.

The defender, who helped Bayer win the Bundesliga and reach the final of the Europa League last season, is said to be valued at £50million.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Devastating Mo Salah exit claims as Haaland ‘demand’ leaves Liverpool over a barrel

Second source backs Liverpool and Hincapie claim

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable news outlets, but another more respectable source has also reported Liverpool’s interest in Hincapie.

Sky Sports Germany has noted that both Liverpool and Madrid are interested in the 23-year-old defensive gem.

The report has revealed that Bayer are looking at potential replacements for Hincapie and have identified 21-year-old Lugano defender Albian Hajdari as a prime target.

That Bayer are planning for life without Hincapie is encouraging for Liverpool in their quest to sign the Ecuador international.

Latest Liverpool news: Salah to leave, Doak on Everton’s radar

A sensational report in Spain has claimed that Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal are interested in the Egypt international forward, who is said to be willing to move to Saudi Arabia.

The report has revealed that Al Hilal’s plan is to sign Salah in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Kiliann Sildillia as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is believed to have agreed to join Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Liverpool are looking for a replacement right-back and have taken a shine to 22-year-old Freiburg defender Sildillia.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has revealed that Everton are interested in summer swoop for Liverpool winger Ben Doak, who is on loan at Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?