Liverpool are reported to have put Raphinha right at the top of their summer transfer wishlist amid growing fears Mo Salah has ‘already agreed’ a move elsewhere – and it seems the Reds have two advantages over their rivals in the quest to sign the Barcelona superstar.

Salah has been enjoying a quite spectacular season, even by his own high standards, having played a part in an incredible 54 goals (32 scored, 22 assists) for Liverpool. That form has seen him thrust into the Ballon d’Or conversation, as well as having become the driving force for what has proved a brilliant first season at the helm for Arne Slot.

But with Salah out of contract at the season’s end, and with talks over an extension so far failing to yield an agreement, the Egyptian superstar is free to leave Anfield as a free agent on July 1 – an alarming 111 days from now.

And fears that Salah is departing this summer intensified on Tuesday night when the player broke down in tears on the Anfield pitch following their Champions League exit on penalties to PSG.

The exit of their talismanic star will leave Liverpool with a near-impossible void in their side. Their top scorer in each of his (near) eight full seasons at Anfield so far, the 32-year-old has catapulted himself up to third on the club’s all-time top scorers list since a bargain £36.9m move from Roma in 2017.

Now according to Caught Offside, the Reds have made a clear plan for replacing the 243-goal attacker by targeting Barcelona superstar Raphinha as a direct replacement.

The former Leeds man has been enjoying a spectacular season of his own, playing a part in 46 goals himself from 41 appearances. And with 11 of those having come in this season’s Champions League, no player has struck more than the Brazilian in this season’s competition.

And per their report, Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ the winger and plan to bring him back to the Premier League this summer, with the 28-year-old their preferred option to move to Anfield as Salah’s replacement.

Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly on his trail but it is the north-west duo who are best placed to tempt Barca into a sale as it’s claimed they are ‘better equipped financially’ to do so.

Understandably, Barcelona would be unwilling to part with their No.11, though a blockbuster offer, coupled with their ‘poor financial situation’ could yet force them into cashing in.

What’s happening with Salah right now?

Understandably, Liverpool’s main focus will remain on retaining the services of Salah, with the winger’s preference understood to be on remaining at Anfield next season.

That’s despite worrying new reports that have emerged suggesting the player has ‘already agreed’ a move to Tuesday’s UCL conquerors PSG.

The player has also made several noises in the media suggesting this will indeed be his last season at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview with Steve McManaman for TNT Sports earlier this month, Salah said: “I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it my all.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

When asked again by McManaman if there had been any progress on a new contract at Liverpool, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

Discussing Salah’s Anfield tears on Tuesday night and in reply to whether that will be his last game in Europe for Liverpool, Slot sent a simple message.

“That is the last thing I think about!” Slot said. “It is creative to come up with the contract situation.

“It is hard, last season we weren’t in the Champions League. Liverpool showed ourselves in this competition as we want to.”

Meanwhile, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the player’s future in an update on X, with the journalist stressing that Liverpool are “optimistic” of thrashing out an agreement.

“There is still no agreement between Mohamed Salah’s agent and Liverpool on a new contract beyond the end of the season,” began the reporter. “However, talks are ongoing.

“Liverpool want to extend his contract and remain optimistic about reaching an agreement, though the outcome remains open in all directions.

“The 32-year-old is having an outstanding season so far, with 32 goals and 22 assists.”

IN-FOCUS: How Raphinha and Salah compare this season