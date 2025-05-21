Piero Hincapie is one of three Bayer Leverkusen players wanted by Liverpool

Liverpool could decimate a Bundesliga club, as it’s believed one of their star centre-backs is the Reds’ ‘favourite’ in the position, while they’re already talking to two of his team-mates.

The Reds have just won the Premier League, but won’t rest on their laurels. The departing Trent Alexander-Arnold needs replacing, while some other big names are also being looked at.

It’s widely believed that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is already confirmed to be the replacement for the right-back.

His team-mate, attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, is said to be a transfer target who the Reds board have approved, having chosen him as the ‘centre of a new team at Anfield’.

But it seems Liverpool aren’t happy with taking just two of Leverkusen’s best players off them, as they want a third, too.

Fichajes reports central defender Piero Hincapie ‘appears to be the favourite’ for the Anfield outfit to improve their defence.

The Ecuador international is said to be seen as the ‘natural fit’ to partner Virgil van Dijk, which is something the coaching staff reportedly ‘considers urgent’.

Liverpool want two more stars

Beyond the Leverkusen stars, the report suggests Liverpool want to land two more stars from other clubs.

It’s stated Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez has earned ‘priority status’ and given the amount of reports on that potential move, that might well be the case.

Further up the field, RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons is said to be seen as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Luis Diaz.

There’s ample speculation over the Colombian’s future, with it said that Barcelona are very interested in him, and he’s tempted by the move.

The signings of all of the aforementioned players at Liverpool would surely cost a huge sum, so it remains to be seen if some are left alone so that the best options can be signed.

Liverpool round-up: Darwin Nunez done

Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool career appears to be over, after a report stated he has given the green light to move to Atletico Madrid.

It’s believed he could be one of nine potential exits from the club, with Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah among the other potential departures mentioned.

Meanwhile, it’s believed RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko wants to move to Liverpool.

And though Barcelona are being heavily linked with Reds man Diaz, some of the ‘heavyweights’ in the Barca squad have attempted to veto the move.

