Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson endured a nightmare performance as the Reds were beaten by West Ham at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side ran out 3-2 winners to leapfrog Liverpool and go third in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men got off to a dreadful start. They went behind in the fourth minute as Alisson failed to deal with a West Ham corner. Pablo Fornals whipped the ball in, and Angelo Ogbonna rose to challenge the keeper. He could only throw a fist in the air as he punched into his own net.

The Reds found an equaliser in the 41st minute. Mo Salah was brought down by Declan Rice just outside the box, giving free-kick specialist Trent Alexander-Arnold a great chance to score. The right-back did not disappoint as he sent a curling effort over the wall and into the top corner.

Alexander-Arnold was then beaten by Said Benrahma in first-half stoppage time. The forward crossed for Jarrod Bowen, who could have scored if not for Virgil van Dijk. He pulled off a great sliding challenge to keep the scores level heading into the break.

West Ham showed their threat from set pieces against in the second half. Fornals whipped in a delightful cross from the corner spot and Dawson connected with it. The centre-back was unlucky to see it hit the bar and go over.

Fornals restored the home side’s lead in the 67th minute. Sadio Mane gave the ball away and Bowen capitalised with a piercing run. He then cut out Matip with a great pass, sending Fornals through on goal. The 25-year-old scuffed his shot but still managed to beat a diving Alisson.

Moyes’ side went 3-1 up nine minutes later. Bowen turned provider again as he whipped a corner to the back post. Kurt Zouma rose tall to head past Alisson from close range. The Brazilian should have done better once again.

Liverpool did not give up and got a goal back through substitute Divock Origi. The striker turned and hit a half-volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. But any late hopes of a third goal were snuffed out as West Ham picked up all the points.

West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Lukasz Fabianski: Given no chance for either Liverpool goal. Pulled off a decent stop to deny Mane in the second half. 7/10

Ben Johnson: Part of West Ham’s solid backline. Managed to keep Mane quiet for most of the game. 7

Kurt Zouma: Was always there to head Liverpool crosses away, and a huge threat at the other end of the pitch. Showed great movement to get away from his marker for his goal. 9

Angelo Ogbonna: Was only on the pitch for little more than 20 minutes but made his impact on the game. Caused Alisson all sorts of problems for the Hammers’ opener. 8

Aaron Cresswell: Did well to keep the in-form Salah at bay. Never more than 10 yards away from the Egyptian. 8

Tomas Soucek: An understated performance in midfield. Did little of note but was always there to protect the defence. 7

Declan Rice: Gave away the free-kick for Alexander-Arnold’s goal. Put in a lot of work in the centre of the pitch as always. 6

Jarrod Bowen: Two assists for the rumoured Liverpool target. Sent Fornals through for the second goal with a delightful pass, before a wicked delivery found Zouma’s head later on. 9

Said Benrahma: Was the least busy of West Ham’s forward line but did cause Alexander-Arnold some problems. 8

Pablo Fornals: Great delivery for Alisson’s own goal and for Dawson’s header onto the crossbar. Got up with Antonio on the attack and deserved his goal. 9

Michail Antonio: Looked more of a threat as the game went on. Caused Matip and van Dijk plenty of problems in the second half. 8

Substitutes:

Craig Dawson (on for Ogbonna, 22): Did well to adjust to the match soon after his arrival. A threat from corners and was unlucky to see his header hit the bar. 8

Vladimir Coufal (on for Bowen, 84): N/A

Arthur Masuaku (on for Benrahma, 86): N/A

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson: Simply could not handle West Ham’s players for the opening goal when he should have done a lot better. Beaten by a relatively weak Fornals shot and didn’t cover himself in glory for Zouma’s third. A nightmarish day for the 29-year-old. 2/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Caught out by Benrahma on one or two occasions but made up for it with his great free-kick. One of Liverpool’s better performers on a poor day. 7

Joel Matip: Stepped up in the build-up to West Ham’s second goal when he should have dropped off. 4

Virgil van Dijk: Great last-ditch challenge to stop Bowen from scoring. Kept Antonio at bay for much of the afternoon in a hotly-contested battle. 7

Andy Robertson: Enjoyed a bright start on the left flank although that did not last. An average day for the Scotland international. 6

Jordan Henderson: Was involved early on but did little of note after that. 6

Fabinho: Offered his defenders little protection as the Reds got caught on the counter-attack regularly. Hauled off towards the end. 5

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Showed little creativity before his substitution in the second half. 5

Mo Salah: Didn’t manage to get past Cresswell all night long. 5

Diogo Jota: Caused some early problems with his effective movement but didn’t do enough to trouble Fabianski. 6

Sadio Mane: Gave the ball away for Fornals’ goal. Had a huge chance to equalise in stoppage time but steered his header wide. 4

Substitutes:

Thiago Alcantara (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 68): Failed to make the desired impact Klopp would have been hoping for. 5

Divock Origi (on for Jota, 78): Finished off his opportunity well to give Liverpool the chance for a point, although they could not capitalise. 7

Takumi Minamino (on for Fabinho, 80): N/A