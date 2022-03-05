Liverpool forward Luis Diaz impressed as the Reds beat West Ham 1-0 at Anfield to go three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool should have gone in front during just the second minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold sent Mo Salah through on goal with a clever free-kick. The in-form star was denied though as Lukasz Fabianski stood strong.

The Reds eventually took the lead in the 27th minute when Alexander-Arnold fired a half volley into the box, with Sadio Mane on hand to finish past Fabianski from close range.

Diaz was the brightest spark at Anfield before the interval, but he ultimately could not add to their tally in the first half.

Diaz continued to threaten after the break and almost guided a curling effort into the bottom corner with 64 minutes on the clock.

West Ham had two big chances to get level, falling to Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio respectively. Lanzini sat Alexander-Arnold down in the box and had the goal at his mercy, only to blast his opportunity over the bar.

Antonio then caught Liverpool on the counter but took an age to shoot and was eventually blocked from scoring by Naby Keita.

Liverpool survived these scares to make it seven Premier League victories on the bounce, keeping them well and truly in the title race.

Liverpool (4-3-3)

Alisson: Had to react quickly to keep Antonio out in the 14th minute, following a venomous hit from the West Ham man. Had relatively little to do for the rest of the clash, which is credit to his defenders. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Gave Salah an early opportunity with a clever free-kick, which the Egyptian failed to score from. His assist looked like a shot, but good work from the Englishman to put the ball into a dangerous area. As usual, a fierce threat from wide areas and set pieces. 8

Ibrahima Konate: Engaged in an entertaining battle with Antonio, managing to keep the Jamaica international at bay most of the time. 8

Virgil van Dijk: Didn’t have too much to do in the first half as Antonio looked to trouble centre-back partner Konate. Typically composed when dealing with danger throughout the game. 7

Andy Robertson: Solid when dealing with Bowen until the Hammers star’s injury around the 50-minute mark. Didn’t get up as much as usual, although his defensive solidity made up for this. 7

Jordan Henderson (C): Did his usual job of organising the Liverpool midfield, with his role made slightly easier by the absence of Declan Rice. 7

Fabinho: Not a vintage performance from the holding midfielder, who was kept busy by West Ham duo Lanzini and Fornals. 6

Naby Keita: Nice ball out to Alexander-Arnold in the build up to Liverpool’s opener, spreading the play and causing problems for West Ham. Showed great desire to get back and make a vital challenge to keep Antonio out. 7

Mo Salah: Should have put Liverpool in front early on but failed to beat Fabianski after going one-on-one. Kept relatively quiet for large spells but grew into the occasion as the match went on, testing Fabianski in the process. Taken off with 11 minutes left as Klopp brought on Diogo Jota. 6

Sadio Mane: Was tasked with holding off West Ham’s two central defenders and did this well, linking up with Salah too. Reacted quickly to Alexander-Arnold’s half volley to open the scoring. 8

Luis Diaz: Was a constant thorn in the West Ham side and showed some great pieces of skill. Had a particularly deadly run in the 31st minute, breezing past two players before winning a free-kick in a dangerous position. Unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when his sliding attempt was kept out by Aaron Cresswell on the line. 9

Substitutes:

Diogo Jota (on for Salah, 79): Was brought on to consolidate Liverpool’s lead with a second but rarely had any sight of goal. 6

James Milner (on for Keita, 90): N/A

Curtis Jones (on for Diaz, 90+6): N/A

West Ham (4-2-3-1)

Lukasz Fabianski: Did well to come off his line and deny Salah in just the second minute. In no man’s land for Mane’s goal though, when he perhaps should have dealt with it. 5

Ben Johnson: Struggled to deal with Diaz due to the recent signing’s trickery. Night to forget for the young West Ham talent. 5

Craig Dawson: Booked when attempting to bring down Diaz during one of the attacker’s marauding runs. Demonstrated good bravery to block shots from the likes of Salah and Diaz. 6

Kurt Zouma: Enjoyed a strong defensive partnership with Dawson as usual but could not help his team keep the clean sheet. 6

Aaron Cresswell (C): Got caught out early on when Alexander-Arnold played Salah in behind him, and lucky to see Fabianski keep the Liverpool ace out. Did brilliantly to prevent a Diaz goal in the 37th minute, turning on the line before clearing. 7

Tomas Soucek: Clever work from the midfielder to set up Manuel Lanzini for the Argentine’s big chance, which should have made it 1-1. Quiet game for the Czech Republic international other than that, though. 6

Pablo Fornals: Did well to fill in for Rice, with the influential Englishman missing due to illness. Had a great chance when going one-on-one with Alisson, only to see his chipped effort cleared by Alexander-Arnold. 7

Jarrod Bowen: Had little impact in the first 45 minutes as the Hammers instead opted to go down the left flank and in behind Alexander-Arnold. Then replaced by Benrahma after suffering an injury in the second half. 5

Manuel Lanzini: Should have equalised for West Ham after receiving a Soucek cross and sending Alexander-Arnold to ground. Lacked composure though and fired over with the goal at his mercy. 6

Nikola Vlasic: Had some decent touches in the early stages but failed to get involved after that. Replaced by Mark Noble as David Moyes looked to bolster his midfield. 5

Michail Antonio: Troubled Alisson with a powerful effort with 14 minutes gone but failed to beat the keeper. Looked lively in the first half, making Konate work hard. Should have equalised in the latter stages when breaking on the counter but took too long to shoot, allowing Keita to block. 6

Substitutes:

Said Benrahma (on for Bowen, 54): Like his predecessor, didn’t get at the Liverpool defence enough, showing why Moyes continues to use him as a sub. 6

Mark Noble (on for Vlasic, 61): Demonstrated good vision on potentially his last Anfield appearance. 7

