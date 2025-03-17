Robertson, Nunez and Jota are some of the Liverpool players with question marks over them

Liverpool are on course to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a shake-up of his squad ahead of his second.

After a week in which they were knocked out of the Champions League and lost the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool will have to settle for just the Premier League title this season as they chase down the finishing line. But their minor drop-off in form recently has highlighted how they might need to build an even better squad to consistently challenge for top honours across the board.

Liverpool only signed one player for Slot’s debut season, Italy winger Federico Chiesa. They also agreed for Giorgi Mamardashvili to arrive in the summer of 2025 as a new goalkeeper.

But sources are predicting a historically busy summer transfer window for Liverpool as they aim to reinforce for long-term success under Slot.

In turn, several of the players currently at the club might be looking over their shoulders in case they are about to be replaced.

Liverpool, of course, are at risk of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah when their contracts expire in the summer, while backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to look for a new challenge.

But what about the players still fighting for their place in Liverpool’s long-term plans? Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at six players who might be at risk of being sold if they don’t up their game between now and the end of the season.

Note, we haven’t included Joe Gomez because of his current injury, but with Liverpool looking at new centre-back targets, one or two players in that department could be wary of being moved on too.

Darwin Nunez

We’ll start with the big one: the centre-forward role. Darwin Nunez is now in his third season at Liverpool, but in all that time, he’s yet to look like a player worthy of the high price they paid for him.

Nunez does have his moments, but needs to become more consistent if he is to regularly lead the line for a club like Liverpool – and that’s where his battle lies.

It may be too late already, with Liverpool looking at new striker options in advance of the summer.

In the aftermath of the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher urged the club to revamp their attack with two new signings capable of starting alongside Salah (if he stays).

“This is not like it was under Jurgen Klopp where Mane could bail Liverpool out of trouble or Firmino,” Carragher said.

“The other attackers Liverpool have got are good players. They’re not great players.

“Liverpool need to go and buy two attackers, not as squad players, possibly to play alongside Mo Salah hopefully for next season.”

Nunez could be a casualty if Liverpool do follow that advice, as he certainly seems to fit into the good but not great category. The most goals he has ever scored in a Premier League season is 11, last term.

Liverpool were open to selling Nunez in January and the Uruguay international would need to go on a special spell of form to convince them to change their minds before the summer.

GO FURTHER – SIX strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade

Andy Robertson

Another position Liverpool look destined to strengthen is left-back. At his peak, Andy Robertson was one of the best in the league, if not world, but time seems to have caught up with him this season.

While some of the focus has been on how Liverpool would need a new right-back if Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid, they are also expected to buy a new left-back.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, brought to the Premier League by Richard Hughes himself, is one of the main names on their wish list.

With one year remaining on Robertson’s contract, it begs the question of if he will stay next season in a reduced role or if he could be pushed away altogether in a sale.

The 31-year-old has looked off the pace in recent months and should be phased out one way or the other. He remains Liverpool’s starting left-back, so he will have to use these last nine games of the season to show if he deserves to stay at the club for one last campaign.

Kostas Tsimikas

If there is a stay of execution for Robertson, then the attention will swiftly turn to his current backup, Kostas Tsimikas.

Tsimikas has been at Liverpool for five years now, but has rarely looked like usurping Robertson in the pecking order.

There will be two years left on the Greece defender’s contract by the summer and it’s up for question how long Liverpool would keep him around.

If Robertson leaves, then Tsimikas could conceivably continue as Liverpool’s backup left-back. But if Robertson stays, Tsimikas would be third choice in his position.

It remains to be seen how many chances Tsimikas will get to show what he can do on the pitch before the season ends. He has more than 100 Liverpool appearances to his name, but there might not be many more at all to add.

READ MORE: Eight left-backs Liverpool could sign to usurp Andy Robertson in statement of intent for Arne Slot

Diogo Jota

Jota was another 2020 signing for Liverpool and it’s fair to say he exceeded initial expectations, turning out to be one of the best finishers at the club.

But sources are now stating that Liverpool are open to offers for the Portugal international, who has become a target for his former club Wolves.

Jota has been battling to stay fit throughout his Liverpool career and his lack of consistent availability might be working against him.

Like Nunez, does Jota fall into the category of good but not great? His numbers are encouraging, but Liverpool will be asking themselves if he has enough of a regular impact, especially with two years left on his contract.

He is another player who could be pushed down the pecking order by a new striker signing, and while he would be a handy impact player to keep around, he might have a question mark over him in Liverpool’s long-term planning.

Wataru Endo

From fairly early in Slot’s reign, it became clear that the new head coach didn’t quite fancy Wataru Endo as much as Jurgen Klopp had.

Last season, Endo was a useful rotation player for Klopp’s side after his arrival from Stuttgart. But regular gametime has been hard to come by for the Japan international under Slot.

Endo does seem to have Slot’s respect, but not enough faith for him to be picked regularly.

Liverpool were looking for a new holding midfielder last summer, when they thought they were in with a chance of getting Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Since then, Ryan Gravenberch has remodelled himself as part of a double pivot and become much more influential.

Against that backdrop, Endo – now 32 – has fallen out of favour. He is under contract until 2027, but the fact that Slot hasn’t given him any starts in the league could be a clue that he might leave before then.

Endo will have to make the most of any remaining cameos, in which he tends to steady the ship with his experience, he gets before the summer, when his future could be called into question again.

Last summer, Liverpool rejected an offer from Marseille for Endo. It will be interesting to see if they become more receptive to offers this time around.

Federico Chiesa

He was the player who provided Liverpool an all-too-brief glimmer of hope in the Carabao Cup final when he scored, but Chiesa has been struggling to convince Slot all season.

Although he was brought in as the only new addition to Liverpool’s ranks for 2024-25, injuries have affected the Italy international and even when fit he hasn’t started in the league.

Chiesa was quickly linked with a Liverpool exit as early as January and clubs back in his native country could have their eyes on him again ahead of the summer.

Chiesa will be hoping his cup-final goal can be a springboard for a more promising end to the season in which he can send a reminder of his qualities, but he needs to find a way to get into the lineup first.

Liverpool are committed to the former Fiorentina and Juventus star until 2028, although there will naturally be question marks over his future much sooner.