Liverpool plot big-money midfielder raid to end January window with a bang as Klopp reaches major decision on Thiago sale

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing the the club’s owners FSG into a late January window swoop, with a move for Teun Koopmeiners in his sights and despite the Reds learning of the huge price tag a mid-season move would cost them.

The Merseysiders have opened up a surprising five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after Sunday’s resounding 4-0 triumph at Bournemouth. After going into the break goalless, Liverpool scored four unanswered second-half goals through a brace apiece from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Going into the season, there was widespread apathy among pundits that Klopp’s squad had too many shortcomings to push themselves back into the title mix, especially after finishing a distant fifth – their lowest finish under Klopp during a full season the German had had in charge – during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, a midfield rebuild has given Klopp’s side a new lease of life and just one loss from their 21 games played so far have allowed Liverpool supporters to dream once again of a repeat of their 2020 title triumph.

As it stands, Klopp’s squad are still very much alive in four trophies this season and could take the first step towards one of these this week by reaching the Carabao Cup final.

And with the club also facing Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round, as well as dreaming of glory in the Europa League, Klopp knows his squad will be tested to the limit if they are to go as far as possible in all three cups, as well as sustaining their Premier League title push.

Liverpool ready to meet huge Teun Koopmeiners price

One area of weakness identified in the Liverpool squad by Klopp is that they still don’t really have a outstanding box-to-box midfielder.

And while the Reds did bring in four new midfielders of their own, it was felt that it was one potential weakness in their midfield that Klopp’s side really still lack.

As a result, reports in Italy claim the Reds are making a fresh push to bring Netherlands international Koopmeiners to the club from Atalanta.

The Dutchman has wowed Serie A audiences with a number of thrilling displays in the heart of their midfield, with some lung-busting outings setting him apart as one of Italian football’s best in his position.

With two-and-a-half years left on his deal, any move will not come cheap. But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are ready to make an offer in the region of €45m (£38.6m) to test their resolve to keep the player.

Koopmeiners – who also has admirers in Newcastle and Juventus – has scored an impressive eight goals and added four assists this season.

Capable of playing as either a No 8 or even as a No 6, his versatility in the midfield could come in useful as Klopp looks to add even more depth to his squad over the final months of the season.

Whether Atalanta are convinced to sell or not remains to be seen, though the word in Italy is, if Koopmeiners makes clear his wish to leave, his side would rather sell to an English suitor than directly strengthen a Serie A rival.

Klopp makes massive Thiago Alcantara decision

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Klopp has reportedly reached a decision on Thiago‘s immediate future at Anfield.

The Spain midfielder is yet to appear for the Reds this season, having been sidelined since April with a problematic hip injury.

But despite his lack of action, the experienced star has been linked with several moves away. Indeed, Brazilian side Flamengo are among those keen, while TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed how the 32-year-old is also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

His former side Barcelona also remain interested in bringing their former star back to the Nou Camp.

And with just months now remaining on his Anfield deal, a school of thought claims the 46-times capped Spain midfielder may have played his final game for the Merseysiders.

However, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Sunday that the Reds had yet to receive any concrete approaches for the player, the Daily Mirror now reports Klopp has made it clear he has no intentions of allowing Thiago to depart this month.

And while that means Liverpool run the growing risk of losing the player for nothing at the end of his contract, Klopp hopes his experience and big-game know-how could come in useful over the second half of the campaign.

Quite how big a role Thiago will have to play remains to be seen, though it’s reported Klopp’s mind is now made up.

In the meantime, Flamengo remain keen to bring in a new midfielder but have instead switched their focus to Matias Vina, who is currently on loan at Sassuolo from Roma.

