Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto amid the uncertainty surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season and he’ll be able to hold pre-contract talks in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have been in constant contact with the England star’s entourage in recent months and have made him their top transfer target.

Liverpool are still in talks with Alexander-Arnold and remain confident of reaching an agreement but according to Simon Phillips, they have a plan in place in case the negotiations fail.

The journalist claims Liverpool and, interestingly, Manchester City have registered an interest in signing Chelsea star Gusto ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues for £31million in January 2023 and has now established himself as one of the most important players in Enzo Maresca’s squad. Gusto is under contract until 2030 and is happy at Stamford Bridge.

Phillips’ report states that Chelsea have no intention of selling Gusto but Liverpool and Man City are interested, so could test the London side’s resolve with bids.

Liverpool’s four-man Trent replacement shortlist – sources

As we exclusively revealed a week ago, Liverpool have begun looking at potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold, although from our information, Gusto isn’t on their shortlist.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool still believe the right-back will stay but if not, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, RB Salzburg’s Amar Dedic, RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida and Monaco’s Vanderson are all players they could target.

Frimpong, 24, is the most high-profile player of the four and he has interest from other top clubs in Europe.

Considered one of the best attacking full-backs in the world, Frimpong has scored 27 goals and made 39 assists in 161 appearances for Leverkusen. He is a graduate of Manchester City’s academy, before he was sold to Celtic for just £300,000 in 2019. He then joined Leverkusen in 2021, where he has flourished.

We understand that Man City have shown interest in re-signing Frimpong as they eye a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, but Pep Guardiola intends to give Rico Lewis the chance to stake his claim in the right-back position.

Frimpong would be Liverpool’s no.1 target if Alexander-Arnold leaves.

We will have a new exclusive story from Ben Jacobs later today, detailing Liverpool’s progress in negotiating new contracts for Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – so keep an eye out for that.

Liverpool round-up: Martin Zubimendi boost / Joao Pedro linked

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on signing a new defensive midfielder in January and Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is still their no. 1 target.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60million (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield and stay in LaLiga.

Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are set to go head-to-head with Man City and Arsenal for Zubimendi’s signature this winter, but the Cityzens are now seemingly out of the race.

It’s claimed that Zubimendi has reservations about joining Man City and then playing second fiddle to Rodri once he returns from his long-term injury.

News of Zubimendi being highly unlikely to join Man City will raise spirits even higher than they already are over at Anfield.

In other news, reports from Brazil have claimed that Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United for the signature of Brighton attacker Joao Pedro next summer.

Given Brighton are notoriously tough negotiators, Liverpool reportedly intend to ‘start the negotiation process’ with the Seagulls in January.

The Red Devils are understood to be circling over Pedro too, though it’s noted the club’s interest stemmed from Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth – both of whom are no longer at the club.

