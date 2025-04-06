Liverpool are reported to have earmarked three defensive signings this summer with Arne Slot planning for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson – and with the first of those deals starting to gather serious pace.

The trio have been hugely influential figures in the success Liverpool have enjoyed over recent years, with the trio having played leading roles in helping the Reds win seven major trophies under the management of Jurgen Klopp. And with the Premier League title likely to be heading to Anfield for the second time in five years, all three players will be fondly remembered for several years to come.

However, all good things come to an end, and with Alexander-Arnold increasingly likely to be signing for Real Madrid this summer as a free agent, he could yet be joined out the exit door by Van Dijk, whose deal at Anfield also expires in just 85 days.

Despite the threat of those exits looming large, Slot’s first signing this summer looks destined to come at left-back with talks already underway over the signing of Milos Kerkez.

The Bournemouth star is a top target for Slot, despite claims he will cost a bumper £45m – three times the Cherries’ initial investment – to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Slot, though, is also planning other key additions in defence, and we also understand that a new central defensive target figures high on his summer wishlist. To that end, Kerkez’s Bournemouth teammate, Dean Huijsen, is also a wanted man.

However, with competition high for his services – Real Madrid, Newcastle and Chelsea are also keen – Liverpool have been spreading their net wider and according to Sport Italia, the Reds are also considering a move for Udinese defender Oumar Solet amid claims he can leave the Serie A side for a fee of around €30m (£25.5m, $32.9m) this summer.

The hunt for a new right-back is also very much underway, too. And while Slot has high hopes and plenty of trust in Conor Bradley, quality cover and competition is likely to be brought in in the aftermath of Alexander-Arnold’s exit.

And now, according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, the Reds are exploring Freiburg right-back Kiliann Sildillia as one potential option.

Liverpool interest in Sildillia, plans for Kerkez confirmed

Confirming Liverpool’s interest in Sildillia, Bailey is adamant the Reds are yet to decide their No.1 choice to replace TAA in the wake of his exit.

But speaking to Rousing the Kop, Bailey revealed: “He’s an interesting player. French, athletic, six foot one. He’s a right-back attracting a lot of attention and Liverpool have looked at him.”

“I think he ticks boxes for Liverpool. He’s had a couple of good seasons in the Bundesliga, so he’s not completely unheralded. But we’re not talking [Jeremie] Frimpong, £40-50m sort of thing. Not every Liverpool signing this summer is going to be in that price range.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract, and he’s an interesting prospect.

“Chelsea were looking at him as well and Man City like these big full-backs too, but I think he’s a different option for Liverpool.”

At just 22 years of age, the former Metz youngster would certainly fit the profile of player Liverpool would like to attract.

And with Kerkez also heavily expected to sign to come in as a long-term replacement for Robertson, Liverpool’s backline could have a very different look and feel next season.

However, despite the Hungarian’s signing strongly fancied to go through – and with TEAMtalk first revealing the news of Liverpool’s interest in the 22-year-back way back in September – journalist Paul Gorst suggests it may be premature to write off Robertson just yet.

“We saw it earlier in the season for however long it was, there was genuine uncertainty over who Slot favoured at left-back,” Gorst told The Redmen TV.

“[Kostas] Tsimikas was rotating with Robertson more than he ever had really, and this one could be a similar thing really where you’re not really sure who’s going to start game to game and there’s not really a defined pecking order.

“I think that would be a really good place for Liverpool to be in if they do bring him [Kerkez] in. Maybe look to move Tsimikas on so he can play a bit more regularly, get a decent enough fee for him that can help offset the fee for Kerkez and go from there.”

Liverpool latest: Slot hits back at Owen; extraordinary Lamine Yamal links

Meanwhile, with the hunt for a new striker also underway, it’s also been claimed that Liverpool have opened talks for Hugo Ekitike as they try to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to the signing of the Eintracht Frankfurt ace.

A more unrealistic signing is Lamine Yamal, though extraordinary reports from Spain actually claim the Reds might be able to sign the teenage sensation, as the date for his contract update approaches and amid claims the LaLiga giants could be forced to cash in.

Slot is also reportedly considering swooping for a tigerish Aston Villa midfielder, amid claims the Villans may soon be forced to offer the star a ‘huge’ pay rise.

Meanwhile, Slot has hit back at Michael Owen following the pundit’s suggestion that even with Premier League glory, the Reds will be left feeling seriously underwhelmed by their season, and with the Dutchman also revealing his true feelings on title success.

